Pippin's Tavern Unveils New Patio Just In Time For Patio Season In Chicago

Officially open to the public, the 40-seat, pet-friendly patio is located on Wabash Ave., steps away from Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Known for carrying the legacy of good beer and good cheer since 1974, Pippin's Tavern, 39 E. Chicago, has announced the debut of its new patio.

Officially open to the public, the 40-seat, pet-friendly patio is located on Wabash Ave., steps away from Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Combining comfort and style, the patio boasts an abundance of lush greenery, providing a serene oasis amidst the bustling cityscape. Alongside the new patio, Pippin's Tavern has launched a new summer cocktail menu featuring specialty libations handcrafted with seasonal ingredients.

Highlights from the new summer cocktail menu include Aloe, Is It Me You're Looking For? made with Bluecoat Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, aloe, cucumber, and lemon; Summer's Apogee made with Cuervo Tequila, Pimm's No. 1, rhubarb cordial, lemon, and basil; Teaches of Peaches made with Tito's Vodka, peach sorbet, Angostura bitters, and prosecco; Orange Smash made with Jameson Orange, simple syrup, lime, and mint, and more. 

Alongside the new lineup of cocktails, Pippin's Tavern offers a scratch, chef-driven, farm-to-table modern American menu featuring thoughtfully sourced and locally grown ingredients that have been responsibly farmed. Menu highlights include favorites like the signature Pippin's Burger, Roasted Half Chicken, Beer Battered Fish and Chips, Blackened Steak Bites, Pippin's Cheese Balls, and more. Those saving room for dessert can indulge in Peanut Butter Pie, Waffle Cone with rum ice cream, and Seasonal Sorbet. 

Pippin's Tavern offers lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends in a lively and fun atmosphere for all to enjoy. Guests can stop in for Happy Hour every Tuesday through Friday from 3pm to 6pm featuring $1.50 oysters and $6 draft beer. Whether guests choose to indulge indoors or on the spacious new patio, Pippin's Tavern remains committed to upholding its reputation for warm hospitality, unparalleled service, and an inviting atmosphere that keeps patrons coming back time and again.

Pippin's Tavern is open Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.- 3 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Pippin's Tavern prides itself on curating a diverse food selection with the perfect pour to inspire community and conversation. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit Pippin's Tavern's Click Here or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.  




