Photos/Video: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at Marriott Theatre

The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr. in Lincolnshire, is kicking off the New Year with WEST SIDE STORY, the revolutionary Tony Award-winning musical that forever changed American theater running now through March 27, 2022.

Experience the passion and heart-pounding excitement of WEST SIDE STORY like never before. Directing the production is Victor Malana Maog, critically-acclaimed and award-winning veteran of the stage with over 25 years of theatre experience. Musical direction is by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson with choreography by Jeff Award nominee Alex Sanchez.

"West Side Story has been a dream project of mine," said Victor Malana Maog. "This production celebrates the joy of gathering around a remarkable classic and understanding the duty to make all these characters - the Jets and Sharks - as whole and human as we possibly can in 2022. What a pleasure to bring this masterpiece to life!"

A modern retelling of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in the 1950s, WEST SIDE STORY is the poignant tale of Tony and Maria, star-crossed young lovers caught in a turf war between rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of today. The musical's celebrated score includes "Somewhere," "Tonight," "I Feel Pretty," and "America."

WEST SIDE STORY premiered on Broadway in 1957 and is the result of a collaboration between three theatrical luminaries, featuring a masterful Book by Tony Award-winner Arthur Laurents, Music by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Leonard Bernstein and Lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Pulitzer Prize and Academy Award-winner Stephen Sondheim. The smash hit 1961 film version of WEST SIDE STORY won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and catapulted the musical to the center of the national conversation. A new film version recently opened from director Steven Spielberg. From the first notes to the final breath, WEST SIDE STORY is as powerful, poignant and timely as ever.

The WEST SIDE STORY cast is led by Lauren Maria Medina as "Maria" (Marriott Theatre debut! Recent CMU Drama graduate: Jeanie in Hair and Rapunzel in Into the Woods. Other credits include Phoebe in Gentleman's Guide and Orange Girl in Shout! The Mod Musical at Clinton Area Showboat Theatre), Jake David Smith as "Tony" (Marriott Theatre debut! Broadway: Ensemble u/s Hans in Disney's Frozen, Regional: Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid at Music Theatre Wichita, Tully in Escape to Margaritaville at Ogunquit Playhouse), Gary Cooper as "Bernardo" (Marriott Theatre debut! Broadway: Aladdin the Musical, Chicago), Vanessa Aurora Sierra as "Anita" (Marriott Theatre debut! National tour: Patty in A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage), and Drew Redington as "Riff" (Marriott Theatre: Honeymoon in Vegas; Broadway: Mean Girls, The Prom, Holiday Inn); with Lance Baker as "Lt. Schrank", Miranda Borkan as "Pauline", Matt DeCaro as "Doc", Marisa Fee as "Anybodys", Alejandro Fonseca as "Pepe", Sophia Guerrero as "Consuelo", Cameron Holzman as "A-rab", Taylor Lane as "Velma", Risa Nicole as "Francisca", Kevin Nietzel as "Diesel", Omar Nieves as "Indio", Emmanuel Ramirez as "Luis", Laura Savage as "Graziella", Maria Cristina Posada Slye as "Rosalia", Kyra Sorce as "Teresita", Alex Joseph Stewart as "Snow Boy", Calvin Ticknor-Swanson as "Baby John", Marta Timmerman as "Clarice", Bret Tuomi as "Glad Hand" and "Krupke", Marco Tzunux as "Chino", and Jonathan Warner as "Action".

The production will feature set design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, costume design by Amanda Vander Byl, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Michael Daly, wig design by Miguel A. Armstrong, and properties design by Sally Zack; with artistic associate Johanna McKenzie Miller, intimacy and violence director Charlie Baker, stage manager Tara Kelly, assistant stage manager Richard Strimer, and musical supervisor Patti Garwood.

To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren