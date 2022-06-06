Photos/Video: First Look at SKATES at The Studebaker Theater

American Idol favorites Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young lead the incredible cast of the new musical, Skates, featuring Adia Bell, Adam Fane, Kelly Felthous, Cory Goodrich, Emma Lord, Jason Richards, Kelvin Roston, Jr., Zach Sorrow, and Trey Deluna. Described as Grease meets Hairspray with a dash of Xanadu, this completely original musical is co-created by Christine Rea (book/lyrics) and Rick Briskin (music/lyrics), with direction by Brenda Didier, choreography by Christopher Chase Carter and music direction by Daniel A. Weiss.

Check out all new photos and video footage from the production below!

This world premiere, produced by Lead Producer HHWTS Productions and Co-Lead Producer Mary Beidler Gearen Productions, is the first major production in the newly renovated Studebaker Theater inside the historic Fine Arts Building (410 S Michigan Ave, Chicago). Performances began May 28, 2022 and opening was June 5, 2022.

Tickets for Skates A New Musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.fineartsbuilding.com/ events/skates or by calling 312-753-3210. For more information about the world premiere of Skates, visit www.SkatesTheMusical.com.