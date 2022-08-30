Photos & Video: First Look at MY BROTHER LANGSTON World Premiere at Black Ensemble Theater

Black Ensemble Theater's is continueing the 2022 Season of Excellence: The Season of Healing and Joy with the world premiere of My Brother Langston, written and directed by Rueben D. Echoles, The production runs August 13-September 18, 2022. The press opening is Sunday, August 21 at 3:00pm.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

Do you know Langston Hughes? Everyone who cares about the fate of humanity should know Langston Hughes. Join in to learn more about this outstanding and controversial Harlem Renaissance writer. Get aboard the A train hearing Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong and other musical memories along the way. In this world today we need the story of My Brother Langston.

The cast features Chris Taylor (Langston Hughes), Reneisha Jenkins (Carrie/Billie/dance captain), André Teamer (Jim Hughes/Countee Cullen/Ensemble), De'Jah Jerval (Ensemble), Nolan Robinson (Gwyn/Ensemble).

The creative team is: Executive Producer Jackie Taylor, Rueben Echoles (playwright, director, choreographer, costume designer), Pamela Avery (assistant director), Denise Karczweski (lighting designer), DJ Douglass (sound designer), Dre Robinson (projection designer), Sydney Lynn (set designer), Jessica Moore (stage manager) and Colleen Perry (assistant stage manager).

The musicians are Adam Sherrod (keys/bandleader), Oscar Brown Jr. (guitar), Mark Miller (bass) and Myron Cherry (drums).

Tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for previews (May 21 at 7pm, May 22 at 3pm, May 27 at 7pm and May 28 at 7pm) are $50 and tickets for the regular run, May 29-June 26, are $55.

Due to the challenges and uncertainties that have been brought about by the pandemic, Black Ensemble Theater is proceeding slowly, cautiously, and carefully. Mainstage shows will run 90 minutes and will be performed without an intermission. There will not be any food or drinks served. Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times in the theater. Valet parking is available.