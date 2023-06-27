Photos & Video: First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane’s production of The 39 Steps runs June 21 – August 13, 2023.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Drury Lane Theatre is continuing its 2023 season with the timeless farce based on the Hitchcock classic The 39 Steps, an original concept of Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon, adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock. Helmed by director Johanna McKenzie Miller, and starring Tony and Olivier nominee Gavin Lee, Drury Lane’s production of The 39 Steps runs June 21 – August 13, 2023, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

Tickets are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at Click Here

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a dash of farce and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. Packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 characters played by four actors, and every scene from the original movie, The 39 Steps is an unforgettable evening of riotous performances and inventive stagecraft that is sure to delight.

The cast is led by Tony and Olivier Awards nominee Gavin Lee (Broadway: Squidward in SpongeBob SquarePants, West End: Bert in Mary Poppins) as Richard Hannay, Zuhdi Boueri (Clown), Tom Detrinis as (Clown), Caitlin Gallogly (Annabella/Margaret/Pamela), Jordan Dell Harris (U/S Richard Hannay), and Ryan Michael Hamman (U/S Clown).

Johanna McKenzie Miller (director) returns to Drury Lane’s after helming last summer’s hit production Steel Magnolias. The creative team includes Angie Weber Miller (scenic design), Rachel Boylan (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Anthony Churchill (projection design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Cassy Schillo (props design supervisor), Charlie Baker (intimacy, violence, and comedic movement director), and Sammi Grant (dialect coach). The production is stage managed by Juli Hrovat-Walker, with assistant stage manager Larry Baker.
 

Photo credit: Brett Beiner

Gavin Lee, Caitlin Gallogly

Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee

Tom Detrinis, Gavin Lee, Zuhdi Boueri

Tom Detrinis, Gavin Lee, Zuhdi Boueri

Zuhdi Boueri, Caitlin Gallogly, Tom Detrinis, Gavin Lee






Recommended For You