Photos: The Beautiful City Project's OSCAR NIGHT, Honoring A Year's Worth Of Charities & Non-Profits

Hosted by Stephen Schellhardt & Devin DeSantis, the show featured performances across a span of 9 decades, and included top Chicago musical theatre talent.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

The Beautiful City Project's OSCAR NIGHT was an evening of songs that have won the coveted award of "Best Song" at the Oscars, and paid tribute to the numerous organizations that TBCP have raised funds an awareness for over the past year. Hosted by Stephen Schellhardt & Devin DeSantis, the show featured performances across a span of 9 decades, and included top Chicago musical theatre talent, a 12-piece orchestra, and 12-person choir.

Under the Direction/Music Direction of Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello, songs included "Moon River" from BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S, "White Christmas" from HOLIDAY INN, "Up Where We Belong" from AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, "Skyfall" from SKYFALL, and many more.

The evening's orchestra featured Greg Strauss, Charles Russell Roberts, Lara Regan, Cara Strauss, Danny Kapinos, Robert Calhoon, Justin Akira Kono, Kelan M. Smith, Hillary Bayley, Katie Cousins, Sara Morrow & Lewis Rawlinson, with original orchestrations by David Fiorello. The choir was made up of Laura Sportiello, Cecilia Iole, Emily Goldberg, Alexandra Wilkin, Abi McKenzie, Caroline Lyell, Justine Cameron, Aurora Boe, Jonah Cochin, Luke Halpern, Kevin Kuska, Trey Plutnicki, Henry Lombardo, Jake Rehling, Jeffrey Peterson and Daniel de Cranie-Pierre. Performers included Jonah D. Winston, Will Skrip, Genevieve Thiers, Erica Stephan, Gabriel Mudd, Jacquelyne Jones, Stephen Schellhardt, Jennie Sophia, Andrew Mueller, Christopher Kale Jones, Jenna Coker-Jones, Alix Rhode, Robin DaSilva, Monica West, Missy Wise, Lydia Burke, Curtis Bannister, Matthew Hunter, Adrian Aguilar, Carisa Gonzalez, Nick Druzbanski and Devin DeSantis.

The evening was Co-Produced by Luke Nowakowski & Abbey Loria, and featured a Silent Auction with items from The Marriott Theatre, Paramount Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, The Goodman Theatre, TimeLine Theatre and vendors such as Stef Tovar, Stephen Schellhardt, Missy Wise and Elizabeth Stenholt. The evening also teased the next 2 events for TBCP: October 30th's BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY In Concert, as well as a November Musical Theatre Murder Mystery contest that will be interactive and last the full month of November.

For more information, and how to get involved with The Beautiful City Project, please visitwww.thebeautifulcityproject.com.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Stenholt

Dr. Stephanie C. Clerge

Devin DeSantis

Matthew Hunter

Will Skrip

Members of the fabulous 12-piece Orchestra.

Genevieve Thiers

Erica Stephan

Gabriel Mudd

Jacquelyne Jones

Members of the fabulous 12-piece Orchestra

Jennie Sophia

Andrew Mueller

Christopher Kale Jones and Jenna Coker-Jones

Alix Rhode and Robin DaSilva

Stephen Schellhardt & Devin DeSantis

Monica West

Missy Wise

Lydia Burke and Curtis Bannister

Anna Marie Abbate

Carisa Gonzalez

Nick Druzbanski

The Beautiful City Project Choir

The representatives from charities that The Beautiful City Project has partnered with since their last mainstage fundraiser.

A sneak peak at the November Musical Theatre Murder Mystery game



