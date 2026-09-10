Photos: The 7 Fingers’  THE ATTIC is Now Playing at the Goodman

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The Goodman is beginning its second century with The 7 Fingers, Montreal’s multidisciplinary creative collective. All new photos have been released from Tony Award-nominated former trapezist Shana Carroll (Broadway’s Water for Elephants)’s The Attic: Things I’ve Seen While Lying on my Back. Check out the photos below!

Written by Carroll—who also directs and choreographs—the company of circus artists features Chicago’s Tyler Meredith (Inherit the Wind) with acrobats Fran Alvarez, Melvin Diggs, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Kalani June, Anna Kichtchenko, Nancy Luna, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Alexandra Royer and Lucy Tan.

Now in previews, the world-premiere production of The 7 Fingers’ The Attic: Things I’ve Seen While Lying on My Back appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre through October 4. Opening Night is September 15.

From the primal vista of her childhood bedroom springs Shana Carroll’s wildly imaginative, ground-breaking memoir that takes theater to new heights. Inspired by Carroll’s mesmerizing life story, a company of fearless performers transforms memory into daring aerial feats that are as moving as they are breathtaking. In the air, on the floor and from the heart, The 7 Fingers brings its show to The Goodman in this moving new work that embraces the fear and courage of being human.

Todd Rosenberg

Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Lucy Tan, Nancy Luna and Fran Alvarez.

Anna Kichtchenko, Melvin Diggs, Fran Alvarez, Lucy Tan, Santiago Rivera Laugerud and Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo.

Alexandra Royer, Anna Kichtchenko and Nancy Luna.

Nancy Luna, Kalani June, Lucy Tan, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Melvin Diggs, Anna Kichtchenko, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Alexandra Royer and Fran Alvarez.

Nancy Luna, Kalani June, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Tyler Meredith, Alexandra Royer, Anna Kichtchenko and Fran Alvarez.

Tyler Meredith

Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Anna Kichtchenko, Fran Alvarez and Melvin Diggs.

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