Photos: SWEENEY TODD at Big Noise Theatre

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SWEENEY TODD, presented by Big Noise Theatre, now onstage through November 1 at Prairie Lakes Theater in Des Plaines. Check out photos of the production.

Director Mark J. Bracken Jr. shares 'As people, we are drawn to the mystery of what goes on in the shadows. This was our jumping off point for our production of Sweeney Todd, where we follow three of our characters when they happen upon an abandoned music hall. The tale of a murderous barber and priest-flavored meat that have been told generation to generation have sparked a curiosity in them that they can't deny exploring; as they do, the darkness overcomes them and they become part of a story that they can't seem to escape.' Aaron Kaplan (Music Director) adds 'We are so excited for audiences to hear the original orchestrations of Sweeney Todd with a full 24-piece orchestra. This production places Stephen Sondheim's score at the center of the action, visible to the audience - it really acts as another character in the show. So often in theatre today people are trying to make the orchestra smaller, but we are fortunate that BNT recognizes the music in this musical by supporting the grandeur this epic score calls for!'

The production is directed by Mark J. Bracken Jr., with Tommy Novak as Assistant Director. Additionally, Aaron Kaplan serves as Music Director and Anna Roemer as Choreographer. The production team includes Patrick Ham (Scenic Design), Martha Shuford (Costume Design), Jade Andrews (Assistant Costume Design), Aaron Lichamer (Lighting Design), Mike Patrick (Sound Design), Persephone Lawrence (Prop Design), Roberto Puig (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), David Geinosky (Charge Artist), David Blixt (Intimacy and Violence Director), Cecilia Pinto (Dramaturg), Hannah Weiss (Stage Manager), Sage Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), and Martha Shuford (Producer).

The cast features Christopher Ratliff as Sweeney Todd and Margaret Garafalo as Mrs. Lovett, with Chuck Quinn IV as Anthony, Lisa Buhelos as Johanna, Henry Lombardo as Tobias, Jon Cunningham as Judge Turphin, Sarah Breidenbach as Beggar Woman, Korey White as Beadle Bamford, Travis Monroe Neese as Pirelli, and Jack Taylor as Jonas Fogg. The ensemble includes McKenna Batterson, Nadya Beyar (Dance Captain), Regan Bobich, Adonis Claybourne, Will Ehrlich, Aron Gomez, Bill Gordon, Michael Kirby, Mark Laska, Samantha Mayer, Meghan McLaughlin, Ana Isabel Passero, Sophie Smekens, Jack Taylor, and Maddy Taylor. Understudies include Regan Bobich (Johanna), Will Ehrlich (Anthony), Aron Gomez (Tobias), Bill Gordon (Sweeney Todd), Michael Kirby (Beadle Bamford), Ana Isabel Passero (Mrs. Lovett), Sophie Smekens (Beggar Woman), and Jack Taylor (Pirelli).

Photo Credit: Kat Filipinas, Indvisual Films



Photo Credit: Kat Filipinas, Indvisual Films

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 08 Hrs 32 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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