Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: SAYING OUR GOODBYES: A WILLIAM FINN TRIBUTE Held October 19
The cabaret featured a cast of Chicago theater performers and was directed by David Fiorello, with proceeds benefiting the grief-support organization Carson's Village.
The Beautiful City Project's SAYING OUR GOODBYES: A William Finn Tribute was held on Monday, October 19th at Theo Ubique, raising funds and awareness for the charity Carson's Village.
The cast featured Lydia Burke (Marriott's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), Rob Lindley (Writers' GREAT COMET), Ariana Burks (Broadway's REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES), George Keating (Marriott's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY), Johanna Mckenzie Miller (Artistic Director of Metropolis PAC), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Porchlight's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS), Tommy Thurston (Marriott's COME FROM AWAY), Leah Morrow (Goodman's ICEBOY), Adam Fane (Porchlight's TITANIQUE), Dara Cameron (American Blues Theater's THE SPITFIRE GRILL), Will Skrip (Drury Lane's AN AMERICAN IN PARIS), Neala Barron (Theo Ubique's ASSASSINS), Jake Mickel (Marriott's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC), Jack Saunders (Theo Ubique's DIANA THE MUSICAL), Aurora Boe (Drury Lane's SISTER ACT), and Jacob Alexander (Oil Lamp's SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM).
Christopher Pazdernik (Managing Director of Season of Concern) appeared as a Special Guest Artist.
The evening was directed and music directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Equity Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's BLUES IN THE NIGHT; Drury Lane's SISTER ACT; Fulton Theatre/Maine State Music Theatre's HAIRSPRAY; and the National Tour of John Doyle's production of SWEENEY TODD), who led the evening from the piano, alongside Kara Olander on Bass, Kelan M. Smith on Guitars/Banjo, Matt Wolfe on Cello, Hillary Bayley on Violin, Matthew Beck on Clarinet/Flute, and Ben Heppner on Drums.
The Beautiful City Project's next production, RETROSPECTIVE, a look back on the journey to their 40th production since their founding in 2020, is set for December 14th. Tickets go on sale November 1st.
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Stenholt
Adam Fane, Neala Barron & Aurora Boe
Lydia Burke, Will Skrip, Jake Mickel & Jack Saunders
Jacob Alexander & Aurora Boe
Juwon Tyrel Perry, Jacob Alexander & Ariana Burks
Johanna Mckenzie Miller & Jake Mickel
David Fiorello & Aurora Boe
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Stenholt
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