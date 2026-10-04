COMMUNITY IS EXPOSURE to Showcase New Theater at Theo Ubique
The curated event will feature vocal performances, a song cycle, an excerpt from A Bad Draft, and a new musical by Kolin Lawler.
"Community Is," an event series created by Emily Marrazzo, cultivating events for local artists and audience members alike to witness exciting new theater that's actively being created. Audience members are brought onto the ground floor of new works and ensemble development, while artists are able to share what they've been incubating with them: a perfect balance. The performance will take place on Friday, October 16th at Theo Ubique.
The goal of "Community IS" is to create connection through art and stories, asking the question: "Where do you find your community, and how do you open your doors to others?"
Join in for a night of fun, experimentation, and enthusiastic creation, where they keep the conversation and drinks flowing. The bar is open, and there are interactive portions of the evening geared towards building community within the room, ensuring that it lasts outside in the real world as well.
October 16th's event begins in the Fred Anzevino Theatere, also known as Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, at 6:30pm with a networking hour. The show will kick off at 7:30pm beginning with vocal performances by Swan Song Ensemble, followed by a selection from Scattered a song cycle by Darian Goulding, an excerpt from A New Wave Theatre's 'A Bad Draft' series: Clara written by Zoe Replinger, and a performance of Friendsgiving, a new musical by Kolin Lawler.
Tickets are on sale now at Theo Ubique's website, $20 for General Admission and $30 for VIP Cabaret Table seating. Revenue from ticket sales goes directly to the artists involved in making this event come to life-- thank you for supporting live performance!
ACT 1:
Swan Song Ensemble: A Bonded Pair
Featuring Lauren Taylor, Kameron Roberts, & Ben Fibbe
ACT 2:
'Scattered'
Written by Darian Goulding
Featuring: Brittney Brown & Emily Scinto
ACT 3:
New Wave; a Bad Draft
An excerpt from Clara
Written by Zoe Replinger
Featuring: Emma Anderson, Charlee Amacher, Leah flint, Jonathan Levy, & CJ Butler
ACT 4:
Friendsgiving: The Musical
Written by Kolin Lawler
Featuring: Kolin Lawler & Lynda Cortez
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