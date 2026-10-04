COMMUNITY IS EXPOSURE to Showcase New Theater at Theo Ubique

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"Community Is," an event series created by Emily Marrazzo, cultivating events for local artists and audience members alike to witness exciting new theater that's actively being created. Audience members are brought onto the ground floor of new works and ensemble development, while artists are able to share what they've been incubating with them: a perfect balance. The performance will take place on Friday, October 16th at Theo Ubique.

The goal of "Community IS" is to create connection through art and stories, asking the question: "Where do you find your community, and how do you open your doors to others?"

Join in for a night of fun, experimentation, and enthusiastic creation, where they keep the conversation and drinks flowing. The bar is open, and there are interactive portions of the evening geared towards building community within the room, ensuring that it lasts outside in the real world as well.

October 16th's event begins in the Fred Anzevino Theatere, also known as Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, at 6:30pm with a networking hour. The show will kick off at 7:30pm beginning with vocal performances by Swan Song Ensemble, followed by a selection from Scattered a song cycle by Darian Goulding, an excerpt from A New Wave Theatre's 'A Bad Draft' series: Clara written by Zoe Replinger, and a performance of Friendsgiving, a new musical by Kolin Lawler.

Tickets are on sale now at Theo Ubique's website, $20 for General Admission and $30 for VIP Cabaret Table seating. Revenue from ticket sales goes directly to the artists involved in making this event come to life-- thank you for supporting live performance!

ACT 1:

Swan Song Ensemble: A Bonded Pair

Featuring Lauren Taylor, Kameron Roberts, & Ben Fibbe

ACT 2:

'Scattered'

Written by Darian Goulding

Featuring: Brittney Brown & Emily Scinto

ACT 3:

New Wave; a Bad Draft

An excerpt from Clara

Written by Zoe Replinger

Featuring: Emma Anderson, Charlee Amacher, Leah flint, Jonathan Levy, & CJ Butler

ACT 4:

Friendsgiving: The Musical

Written by Kolin Lawler

Featuring: Kolin Lawler & Lynda Cortez

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 14 Hrs 16 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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