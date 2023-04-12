Photos: Remy Bumppo's World Premiere Of GALILEO'S DAUGHTER Now Playing Through May 14

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has released first look photos of the final production of its 2022-2023 season, the world premiere of Galileo's Daughter by Jessica Dickey and directed by Marti Lyons, April 5 - May 14, at Theater Wit.

Post-show discussions are held following Sunday and Thursday performances, April 16 - May 11. The audio description/touch tour performance is Saturday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m. and the open caption performance is Saturday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 - $40 and are now on sale at RemyBumppo.org.

Rattled by a personal crisis, a playwright flees to Florence to study the letters between Galileo Galilei and his eldest daughter, Maria Celeste. Maria Celeste, caught up in the threats against her father, must abandon her work and join a convent. Alternating between past and present timelines, award-winning playwright Jessica Dickey's captivating world premiere features the directorial debut of Artistic Director Marti Lyons for Remy Bumppo and is a personal examination of faith, forgiveness and the cost of heeding one's truth.

The cast for Galileo's Daughter features Linda Gillum (Writer)~; Emily Bosco (Daughter); Chike Johnson (Galileo); Laura Resinger (Writer U/S); Drew Michele(Daughter U/S) and Chris Hainsworth (Galileo U/S).

The creative and production team for Galileo's Daughter includes Marti Lyons (director/artistic director); Christopher Thomas Pow (assistant director); Sarah Ellen Miller(movement designer); Abhi Shrestha (dramaturg); Cori Lang(assistant dramaturg); Sammi Grant (dialect and vocal designer); Greg Geffrard (intimacy choreographer);Yeaji Kim (scenic design)+; Finnegan Chu(costume designer); Renee Moreno (assistant costume designer); Becca Jeffords (lighting designer); Liz Gomez (assistant lighting designer); Christopher Kriz (sound design and original music)+; John Boesche (projections designer) and Amanda Herrmann (properties designer); Marcus Carroll (rehearsal stage manager); Jean Compton (stage manager); Anna Vu (assistant stage manager); Addoris Davis (production manager); Harrison Ornelas (technical director); Emily Altman (scenic charge artist); Nick Chamernik (head electrician); Gabi Sitze-Martin (wardrobe supervisor) and Christina Casano (creative producer).