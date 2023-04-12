Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Remy Bumppo's World Premiere Of GALILEO'S DAUGHTER Now Playing Through May 14

Running April 5 - May 14 at Theater Wit.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has released first look photos of the final production of its 2022-2023 season, the world premiere of Galileo's Daughter by Jessica Dickey and directed by Marti Lyons, April 5 - May 14, at Theater Wit.

Post-show discussions are held following Sunday and Thursday performances, April 16 - May 11. The audio description/touch tour performance is Saturday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m. and the open caption performance is Saturday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 - $40 and are now on sale at RemyBumppo.org.

Rattled by a personal crisis, a playwright flees to Florence to study the letters between Galileo Galilei and his eldest daughter, Maria Celeste. Maria Celeste, caught up in the threats against her father, must abandon her work and join a convent. Alternating between past and present timelines, award-winning playwright Jessica Dickey's captivating world premiere features the directorial debut of Artistic Director Marti Lyons for Remy Bumppo and is a personal examination of faith, forgiveness and the cost of heeding one's truth.

The cast for Galileo's Daughter features Linda Gillum (Writer)~; Emily Bosco (Daughter); Chike Johnson (Galileo); Laura Resinger (Writer U/S); Drew Michele(Daughter U/S) and Chris Hainsworth (Galileo U/S).

The creative and production team for Galileo's Daughter includes Marti Lyons (director/artistic director); Christopher Thomas Pow (assistant director); Sarah Ellen Miller(movement designer); Abhi Shrestha (dramaturg); Cori Lang(assistant dramaturg); Sammi Grant (dialect and vocal designer); Greg Geffrard (intimacy choreographer);Yeaji Kim (scenic design)+; Finnegan Chu(costume designer); Renee Moreno (assistant costume designer); Becca Jeffords (lighting designer); Liz Gomez (assistant lighting designer); Christopher Kriz (sound design and original music)+; John Boesche (projections designer) and Amanda Herrmann (properties designer); Marcus Carroll (rehearsal stage manager); Jean Compton (stage manager); Anna Vu (assistant stage manager); Addoris Davis (production manager); Harrison Ornelas (technical director); Emily Altman (scenic charge artist); Nick Chamernik (head electrician); Gabi Sitze-Martin (wardrobe supervisor) and Christina Casano (creative producer).




MOTHERHOUSE Extends for Two Weeks at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble Photo
MOTHERHOUSE Extends for Two Weeks at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble has announced the two-week extension of the world premiere of Motherhouse by RTE Ensemble member Tuckie White, directed by Azar Kazemi. 
The Jeff Awards Launch Inaugural Jeff Impact Fellowship Grant Awards Photo
The Jeff Awards Launch Inaugural Jeff Impact Fellowship Grant Awards
As an extension of its mission to promote and recognize theater excellence, The Jeff Awards is launching a new grant award program called the Jeff Impact Fellowship to help inspire early to mid-career artists of color in the Greater Chicagoland area.
Water People Theater Announces Summer Bilingual, Musical Summer Camp, July 10- 21 Photo
Water People Theater Announces Summer Bilingual, Musical Summer Camp, July 10- 21
​​​​​​​Water People Theater (WPT) announces its WPT STUDIO Kids' All for the Planet: One Planet for All, a bilingual (English/Spanish) musical, summer creative lab for children ages 6 - 11 years old, July 10 - 21.
Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Goodman Theatre Photo
Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Goodman Theatre
It’s only fitting that for his swan song at Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls has adapted and directed Anton Chekhov’s THE CHERRY ORCHARD, a play that’s also very much a swan song. With this staging, Falls has completed the cycle of directing all four of Chekov’s full-length plays for the Goodman stage. Fall’s take on THE CHERRY ORCHARD is surprisingly comedic and strips the play of the more obscure Russian references (though it’s still a period piece), which also demonstrates an artful understanding of the text and how 2023 audiences are best primed to receive it. THE CHERRY ORCHARD’s central character, estate owner Lyubov Ranevskaya, desperately clings to her glamorized version of the past even as the world around her moves inexorably forward. It’s a farewell, indeed, and a lesson in learning when to hold on and when to let go.

