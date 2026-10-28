Photos: MUD LIFE Opens at Collaboraction Theatre

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Collaboraction Theatre kicks off its 31st season with the world premiere of Mud Life, a powerful new drama by Emmy Award-winning Chicago writing duo G. Riley Mills and Willie Round. Check out photos of the show.

Inspired by Round’s own experiences as an emerging writer, rapper and producer, Mud Life is set in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood and explores the bonds that hold us together, the circumstances that keep us stuck and the risks we take in pursuit of a better life.

Round, who co-created Collaboraction’s acclaimed immersive docudrama Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till with Mills, also stars as Anthony “Roc” Harris. His new hip-hop single, “Bottom to the Top,” is featured in the production.

Performances continue through November 15 at Collaboraction Theatre at the Kimball Arts Center, located at 1757 N. Kimball Avenue in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet Willie Round, DeMorris Burrows, and Simeon Henderson Willie Round Willie Round and DeMorris Burrows Willie Round and Simeon Henderson Carina Lastimosa and Willie Round Willie Round, DeMorris Burrows, and Simeon Henderson Carina Lastimosa, Willie Round Willie Round Willie Round and DeMorris Burrows Carina Lastimosa, DeMorris Burrows, and Willie Round Simeon Henderson Willie Round and Simeon Henderson

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 05 Hrs 15 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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