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Photos: MUD LIFE Opens at Collaboraction Theatre

Willie Round stars alongside DeMorris Burrows and Simeon Henderson in the Kimball Arts Center production.

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Collaboraction Theatre kicks off its 31st season with the world premiere of Mud Life, a powerful new drama by Emmy Award-winning Chicago writing duo G. Riley Mills and Willie Round. Check out photos of the show.

Inspired by Round’s own experiences as an emerging writer, rapper and producer, Mud Life is set in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood and explores the bonds that hold us together, the circumstances that keep us stuck and the risks we take in pursuit of a better life.

Round, who co-created Collaboraction’s acclaimed immersive docudrama Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till with Mills, also stars as Anthony “Roc” Harris. His new hip-hop single, “Bottom to the Top,” is featured in the production.

Performances continue through November 15 at Collaboraction Theatre at the Kimball Arts Center, located at 1757 N. Kimball Avenue in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. 

Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet

Photos: MUD LIFE Opens at Collaboraction Theatre — photo 1 of 12

Willie Round, DeMorris Burrows, and Simeon Henderson

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Willie Round

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Willie Round and DeMorris Burrows

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Willie Round and Simeon Henderson

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Carina Lastimosa and Willie Round 

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Willie Round, DeMorris Burrows, and Simeon Henderson

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Carina Lastimosa, Willie Round

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Willie Round

Photos: MUD LIFE Opens at Collaboraction Theatre — photo 9 of 12

Willie Round and DeMorris Burrows

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Carina Lastimosa, DeMorris Burrows, and Willie Round

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Simeon Henderson

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Willie Round and Simeon Henderson

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