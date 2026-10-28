Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: MUD LIFE Opens at Collaboraction Theatre
Willie Round stars alongside DeMorris Burrows and Simeon Henderson in the Kimball Arts Center production.
Collaboraction Theatre kicks off its 31st season with the world premiere of Mud Life, a powerful new drama by Emmy Award-winning Chicago writing duo G. Riley Mills and Willie Round. Check out photos of the show.
Inspired by Round’s own experiences as an emerging writer, rapper and producer, Mud Life is set in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood and explores the bonds that hold us together, the circumstances that keep us stuck and the risks we take in pursuit of a better life.
Round, who co-created Collaboraction’s acclaimed immersive docudrama Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till with Mills, also stars as Anthony “Roc” Harris. His new hip-hop single, “Bottom to the Top,” is featured in the production.
Performances continue through November 15 at Collaboraction Theatre at the Kimball Arts Center, located at 1757 N. Kimball Avenue in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Photo Credit: Joel Maisonet
Willie Round, DeMorris Burrows, and Simeon Henderson
Willie Round
Willie Round and DeMorris Burrows
Willie Round and Simeon Henderson
Carina Lastimosa and Willie Round
Willie Round, DeMorris Burrows, and Simeon Henderson
Carina Lastimosa, Willie Round
Willie Round
Willie Round and DeMorris Burrows
Carina Lastimosa, DeMorris Burrows, and Willie Round
Simeon Henderson
Willie Round and Simeon Henderson
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