MUD LIFE World Premiere and More Set for October at Collaboraction Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​October marks the arrival of Collaboraction Theatre’s first major production of the 2026-27 season, Mud Life by G. Riley Mills and Willie Round, the writing team behind the company’s award-winning The Lost Story of Emmett Till: Trial in the Delta. Inspired by Round’s own experience growing up in North Lawndale, Mud Life begins previews at Collaboraction’s new House of Belonging on October 21, opens Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m, and runs through November 15.

October also means it's time for Collaboraction’s annual gala, Utopian Ball 2026: Purple Reign, where “everyone will be treated like royalty in a world with only one party, known as the human party,” says Artistic Director Anthony Moseley. The Utopian Ball is Friday October 2 at 6 p.m. at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina in West Town. Join an electrifying celebration of radical joy, immersive performances and community-powered change. Attire is cocktail formal, purple inspired. Reserve now at collaboraction.org.

Meanwhile, throughout October, Collaboraction’s two spaces will be jumpin’ with diverse shows in the company’s new House of Belonging in Kimball Arts Center, 1757 N. Kimball Ave. in Humboldt Park. Go to collaboraction.org for more information and tickets to an eclectic line-up including shows presented through Collaboraction’s You Belong Here series, comedy by Bilingual Improv School, youth performances and more:

Disasterpiece

Presented by Mosaic Theatre Collective

Sunday, October 3, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15-$35

Disasterpiece is an immersive variety show where everything goes wrong production-wise (on purpose, of course). The host is desperately trying to keep the evening together while lights flicker, cues fail, technical difficulties pile up, and chaos unfolds in real time. Despite the disaster, a lineup of bold and talented performers continues to take the stage, turning the night into a celebration of creativity, individuality and live performance.

Disasterpiece blends comedy, improvisation, audience interaction and a rotating lineup of short acts ranging from music, dance, stand-up, drag, clowning, spoken word, puppetry and other unexpected talents. At its core, the show celebrates artists who refuse to shrink themselves and creates space for performers, especially BIPOC and LGBTQ+ artists, to be loud, weird, joyful, vulnerable and fully seen. Presented as part of Collaboraction’s You Belong Here Series.

Temachtiani Illhuikayotl: The Origin of Ancestral Music

Thursday, October 8, 6 p.m.

Tickets: $50

Visiting Mexican artist, Temachtiani Illhuikayotl, an accomplished indigenous flute player, guides the audience through a musical presentation on the origins of ancestral sounds from pre-Hispanic Mexico, weaving cultural awareness and philosophy as an ancestral storyteller. The evening includes the creation story and mythology of central indigenous Mexico and how music was given to us, the Indigenous philosophy on connection to earth, and the importance of healing as a community with music. Presented as part of Collaboraction’s You Belong Here Series.

Mental Filmness

A Film Festival about Mental Health

Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, 7 p.m.

Free

Corresponding with World Mental Health Day (October 10), the 8th annual Mental Filmness Film Festival hosts free screenings of a variety of short films about mental health, along with Q&As with the filmmakers, and conversations centered on film and mental health. Visit mentalfilmness.com for the full line-up.

RADIATE

Presented by The Luminaries

Tuesday, October 20

6 p.m. creative workshop and sign up; 7 p.m. open mic

Free

RADIATE is a home for new and emerging voices to shine, process, and practice their craft - an inclusive space to belong, be heard, and light up the room with creativity. Collaboraction’s monthly youth open mic series, produced by The Luminaries, alums of the company’s The Light youth ensemble, is a creative space to co-think, co-create, and grow together. Each event begins with a guided workshop that invites participants to explore a theme or social change concept through art and reflection, followed by an open mic with live performances by local artists, students and community members.

Mud Life

A world premiere by G. Riley Mills and Willie Round

Directed by Collaboraction Artistic Director Anthony Moseley

Previews: Wednesday through Saturday, October 21-24 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances run through November 15: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 3 p.m.

No show Saturday, October 31

Tickets: $15-$50

Mud Life is a world premiere drama by Chicago writing duo and Collaboraction Company Members G. Riley Mills and Willie Round, drawn from Round’s life experiences as an emerging writer, rapper and producer. Set in a worn down recording studio on Chicago’s West side, audiences can expect a raw, revealing look at the hopes and dreams of escaping poverty and scarcity through music. In addition to co-writing the play, Round leads the cast, and his new hip-hop single “Bottom to the Top” is featured in the show (listen to an excerpt on Tidal.)

Roomani 2, A literary reading

Presented by Darshita Jain and Ghutarghoo Productions present

Tuesday, October 27

6:00 p.m. socializing; 6:30 p.m. performance

Tickets: $15

Roomani is a literary reading series in Humboldt Park centered around immigrants, QTBIPOC poets and disabled writers. This is a generous generative space for spoken word poetry, writing and community building.

Darshita Jain is a poet, journalist and an arts worker. She works to build equitable systems within the arts and her work takes the shape of administration, production, outreach and grassroots PR. She has been producing literary events for more than a decade now. She can be found planning more literary work with Ghutarghoo productions, supporting the Chicago Poetry Center through her board work and performing across the city of Chicago. Part of Collaboraction’s You Belong Here series.

¡El Showcase!

Presented by Bilingual Improv School

Wednesday, October 28, 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10

¡El Showcase! is a fully improvised comedy show that showcases the talented students of Bilingual Improv School, the only place where students can take an improv class... pero like en Espanglish. All are welcome to enjoy this show regardless of their level of fluency in Spanish or English. Hosted by Rudy Mendoza. Part of Collaboraction’s You Belong Here series.

In addition to its own programs, Collaboraction’s You Belong Here series provides a home for independent artists and groups at any stage in their career, with an emphasis on those who live in proximity to the Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park. Curated by company member Sandra Delgado, You Belong Here takes the barriers out of self-producing by providing free space and equipment, stage management, marketing and PR support and a generous door split model. To learn more or submit a performance proposal, visit collaboraction.org/you-belong-here.

In addition to its own programs, Collaboraction’s You Belong Here series provides a home for independent artists and groups at any stage in their career, with an emphasis on those who live in proximity to the Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park. Curated by company member Sandra Delgado, You Belong Here takes the barriers out of self-producing by providing free space and equipment, stage management, marketing and PR support and a generous door split model. To learn more or submit a performance proposal, visit collaboraction.org/you-belong-here.

For CTA riders, Collaboraction is a short walk from the Kimball stop on the 72 North and 73 Armitage bus lines, and/or the 82 Kimball-Homan bus stops right in front of Kimball Arts Center. For bikers and pedestrians, The 606’s Kimball trailhead leads directly to the Kimball Arts Center. Free and nearby street parking is available. Online ticketing fees apply.



Photo Credit: Saverio Truglia

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 08 Hrs 55 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming