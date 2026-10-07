Photos: Katrina Lenk and More in ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE Rehearsal at Steppenwolf
The cast also features David Darrow, Wendy Mateo, and Sadieh Rifa.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is launching its 51st Season with the world premiere of Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker's biting satire Adirondack Chair Circle, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon, playing October 22 - December 6, 2026 in Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater. The cast features Caroline Neff, David Darrow, Katrina Lenk, Wendy Mateo, and Sadieh Rifa. See rehearsal photos!
A gaggle of suburban moms, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, are ready to take on the school board in the fight of their lives: attempting to ban the controversial books available to their kids in the school library. But is this trusted inner circle all on the same page?
A piercing world premiere from a Chicago playwright, Stephanie Alison Walker's Adirondack Chair Circle exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the causes we claim and the company we keep. And has a damn good time doing it.
Photo credit: Joel Moorman
Stephanie Alison Walker
Michelle Medvin and Katrina Lenk
David Darrow and Michelle Medvin
Stephanie Alison Walker and Pam MacKinnon
Stephanie Alison Walker and Bryar Barborka
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