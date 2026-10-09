Photos: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Music Theater Works
The musical stars Brian Acker and Kate McQuillan at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts.
Music Theater Works will present the third production of its 2026 season, Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, in the North Theatre, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, now playing through November 1. Check out photos of the production.
Escape to Margaritaville has a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, with music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett. Music Theater Works' production is directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier with co-director Sarafina Vecchio and co-choreographer Clayton Cross and music directed by Linda Madonia.
Music Theater Works presents the first professional production of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville in Chicago since its pre-Broadway run. Set sail for a tropical getaway with this feel-good musical packed with island vibes and beloved Buffett classics. This lighthearted romantic comedy follows Tully, a laid-back island singer, and Rachel, a career-focused tourist, as their worlds collide at a beachfront resort. With a story about adventure, self-discovery and living life to the fullest, Escape to Margaritaville is the ultimate musical vacation for Parrot Heads and newcomers alike.
Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Memberships for the recently announced 2027 season are also available at MusicTheaterWorks.com and group discounts for 10 or more people are available by contacting JRuffner@MusicTheaterWorks.org.
Photo Credit: Brett Beiner
Photo Credit: Brett Beiner
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