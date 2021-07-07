Photos: Get a Sneak Peak at TEATRO ZINZANNI

Teatro ZinZanni and Randolph Entertainment are ready to bring live comedy, music, and cirque roaring back to the Chicago Loop with fresh, astounding acts and a unique, immersive dining and live entertainment experience. Its brand-new show begins July 8 in the fabulous Spiegeltent ZaZou, located on the 14th floor in the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop (32 W. Randolph). It has been a long year, and the time has come to once again fill the tent with light and laughter.

Check out photos of the new cast and venue below!

The new cast members joining Teatro ZinZanni's unique family of awe-inspiring performers include the "spawn of Freddie Mercury & Janis Joplin" Cunio, singer Storm Marrero, aerialist Lea Hinz, Charlie Chaplin-inspired dancer Mickael Bajazet, trapeze all-stars Duo 19 and hula-hooping contortionist Vita Radionova. Teatro ZinZanni's founder Norm Langill and his artistic team will direct the production.

Returning cast members include The Caesar Frank Ferrante and clown and co-director Joe De Paul.

An experience unlike any other, Teatro ZinZanni is a whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course gourmet feast. Individual and group tickets are on sale now. Teatro ZinZanni is one of the first shows returning to Chicago's Theatre District with performances scheduled to begin on July 8.