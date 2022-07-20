Photos: Get a First Look at the Cast of TimeLine Theatre Company's World Premiere of CAMPAIGNS, INC.

TimeLine Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Campaigns, Inc. Campaigns, Inc. begins previews August 3, 2022. Press Night is Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night is August 11. Performances run through September 18 at TimeLine Theatre.

Written by TimeLine Company Member Will Allan and directed by TimeLine Associate Artistic Director Nick Bowling, Campaigns, Inc. is a timely, fast-paced, and funny screwball comedy about the serious power that persuasion, deceit, and perception hold in the U.S. electoral system.

Campaigns, Inc. is a hysterical and jaw-dropping inside look at the underbelly of politics through the lens of two of the undeniable founders of "fake news," Leone Baxter and Clem Whitaker. The year is 1934, and Baxter and Whitaker have just formed the first political consulting firm in U.S. history. Famous novelist Upton Sinclair is all but guaranteed to become the first Democratic governor of the state of California-until this young, unknown pair of consultants from the shadows of the challenger's campaign attempt to take him down. As Republican nominee Frank Merriam and Sinclair battle it out in the spotlight-seeking endorsements from the likes of Charlie Chaplin and FDR-Baxter and Whitaker work behind-the-scenes to methodically construct one of the most spectacular, unbelievable, and star-studded political smear campaigns ever.