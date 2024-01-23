Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre

Do what you love no matter what other people think. That's the message that leaps from the stage in Billy Elliot: The Musical.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Do what you love no matter what other people think. That’s the message that leaps from the stage in Billy Elliot: The Musical, originally nominated for 15 Tony Awards and a winner of ten, including Best Musical.

Paramount Theatre rings in 2024 with an inspired new production of this popular coming-of-age tale, set to the music of Elton John, book and lyrics by Lee Hall, directed by Trent Stork. Performances are February 7-March 24, 2024. Opening Night is Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. See advance photos of the cast!

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Single tickets are $28-$79. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666. 

Meet Billy Elliot, an 11-year-old English boy who stumbles upon a ballet class during his weekly boxing lesson. His surprise love for dance must be hidden at all costs, especially from his coal miner father. With help from his sharp-tongued teacher, Mrs. Wilkinson, Billy gets the chance to attend a prestigious ballet school and must decide what is most important: doing what he loves or doing what other people want. 

Performing the title role requires a “triple-threat” young performer who can act, sing and is a highly-trained ballet dancer. Paramount has found their Billy, two of them in fact, Neo Del Corral and Sam Duncan, who will alternate in the role. 

﻿

Photo Credit: Amy Nelson

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Michelle Aravena and Sam Duncan

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Michelle Aravena and Sam Duncan

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Sam Duncan

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Sam Duncan

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Neo Del Corral

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Neo Del Corral and Sam Duncan

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Neo Del Corral and Sam Duncan

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Neo Del Corral and Sam Duncan

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Sam Duncan

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Neo Del Corral

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Neo Del Corral

Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre
Neo Del Corral




Recommended For You