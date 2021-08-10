Photos: First Look at ZULEMA at Goodman Theatre

Bring the whole family to your neighborhood Chicago park for Zulema-Grammy Award-nominated Sones de México Ensemble's electrifying new work with Music Director Victor Pichardo, written by Dolores Díaz and co-directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez and Marcela Muñoz, Aguijon Theater Co-Artistic Director.

Produced by Goodman Theatre in partnership with Chicago Park District's Night Out in The Parks, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and the National Museum of Mexican Art, this FREE engagement spans 10 park locations citywide. In addition, a special expanded finale performance-featuring a spectacular cast of 70+ artists, including special guests direct from Mexico-will conclude the run at Millennium Park (Jay Pritzker Pavilion).

Zulema continues through August 21 at various Chicago park locations (see below); admission is FREE, running time is one (1) hour, no intermission. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Zulema for additional information and to register for a performance. The two (2) hour finale performance is slated for September 2 at Millennium Park's Jay Pritzker Pavilion (201 W. Randolph); see more on the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. For updates on health and safety guidelines, visit NightOutInTheParks.com. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of PwC, LLP, Corporate Sponsor Partner.

On a spectacular musical journey of many thousands of miles-from her Chiapas home in Mexico to Chicago-young Zulema zig-zags through the culturally diverse landscapes of her homeland and our fair city along the way. Exhilarating regional music and dance from the Grammy-nominated Sones de México Ensemble make a joyous event for the whole family.