Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company opens its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Sanctuary City, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s harrowing and hopeful tale of immigration and young love, directed by Steph Paul, playing September 14 – November 18, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Check out all new photos below!

Classic Memberships are now on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2023/24 season at Click Here. Single tickets for Sanctuary City starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Sanctuary City features Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudio.

2001. Newark, NJ. Two teenagers, brought to America as children, now face an uneasy question: what are they willing to risk for a future together in the only country they've known? The simple joys of coming-of-age are challenged by the uncertainty of their next chapters. Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok brings light to the sacrifices made by immigrants, lovers and lifelong friends in the heart-stirring and hopeful Sanctuary City – a story that fractures time and transcends memory – crossing boundaries, borders and genres in search of a place to call home.