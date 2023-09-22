Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Performances run through November 18, 2023.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL Photo 3 Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL
Raue Center For The Arts Unveils New Director And Reopens School For The Arts After Extens Photo 4 Raue Center For The Arts Unveils New Director And Reopens School For The Arts After Extensive Renovations And Program Revamp

 Steppenwolf Theatre Company opens its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Sanctuary City, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s harrowing and hopeful tale of immigration and young love, directed by Steph Paul, playing September 14 – November 18, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. 

Check out all new photos below!

Classic Memberships are now on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2023/24 season at Click Here. Single tickets for Sanctuary City starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Sanctuary City features Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudio.

2001. Newark, NJ. Two teenagers, brought to America as children, now face an uneasy question: what are they willing to risk for a future together in the only country they've known? The simple joys of coming-of-age are challenged by the uncertainty of their next chapters. Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok brings light to the sacrifices made by immigrants, lovers and lifelong friends in the heart-stirring and hopeful Sanctuary City – a story that fractures time and transcends memory – crossing boundaries, borders and genres in search of a place to call home.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Grant Kennedy Lewis and Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Grant Kennedy Lewis and Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jocelyn Zamudio, Grant Kennedy Lewis and Brandon Rivera

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jocelyn Zamudio and Grant Kennedy Lewis

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Brandon Rivera and Grant Kennedy Lewis

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Grant Kennedy Lewis and Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Grant Kennedy Lewis and Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jocelyn Zamudio, Brandon Rivera and Grant Kennedy Lewis

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jocelyn Zamudio and Grant Kennedy Lewis

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Grant Kennedy Lewis and Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Grant Kennedy Lewis and Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Grant Kennedy Lewis and Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Grant Kennedy Lewis and Jocelyn Zamudio

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Brandon Rivera and Grant Kennedy Lewis

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jocelyn Zamudio and Grant Kennedy Lewis

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jocelyn Zamudio and Grant Kennedy Lewis

Photos: First Look at SANCTUARY CITY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jocelyn Zamudio and Grant Kennedy Lewis




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
What You Need To Know About THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT At Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
What You Need To Know About THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT At Lyric Opera of Chicago

Donizetti's beloved comic opera The Daughter of the Regiment marches onto the Lyric Opera of Chicago stage for the first time in 50 years, November 4-25, 2023. Also known by its French-language title La fille du régiment, this mashup of slapstick and romance stars two of the biggest names in all of opera: Lisette Oropesa in her Lyric debut and returning favorite Lawrence Brownlee.

2
WBEZ Chicago and Radiolab Present MIXTAPES TO THE MOON: HOW THE CASSETTE CHANGED THE WORLD Photo
WBEZ Chicago and Radiolab Present MIXTAPES TO THE MOON: HOW THE CASSETTE CHANGED THE WORLD, September 30

WBEZ presents an immersive listening experience with 'Mixtapes to the Moon: how the cassette changed the world.' Join host Simon Adler on a journey exploring the impact of cassette tapes and the Walkman. Interviews with the host are available, and limited media tickets are also available.

3
Raven Theatre Announces BROTHER SISTER CYBORG SPACE Cast & Crew Photo
Raven Theatre Announces BROTHER SISTER CYBORG SPACE Cast & Crew

Chicago's Raven Theatre Company today announced the cast and production team for the World Premiere of Paul Michael Thomson's brother sister cyborg space, set to run February 12 - March 17, 2024.

4
Arts Programs Announced For Fine Arts Buildings 125th Anniversary Celebration On October 1 Photo
Arts Programs Announced For Fine Arts Building's 125th Anniversary Celebration On October 13

Celebrate the 125th Anniversary of Chicago's Fine Arts Building with a free concert in the renovated Studebaker Theater and other exciting arts programs.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Samson Y Hiss, One-Handed Witch
Links Hall at Constellation Chicago (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Minutes
Edge of the Wood Theatre (11/03-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/19-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Apollo Theatre (10/19-11/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You