Photos: First Look at RENT at Porchlight Music Theatre

Porchlight Music Theatre is presenting the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT, music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St. through November 27. Porchlight's production is directed by Adrian Abel Azevedo, music directed by Dr. Michael McBride and choreographed by Laura Savage.

Over the last 25 years, RENT, a Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical based loosely on the 1896 Italian opera La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini, has become a cultural phenomenon with millions of fans around the world. Porchlight's production celebrates this legacy and adds a new page to the story of a year in the life of a diverse group of artists struggling to survive and create in Lower Manhattan's East Village under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. In the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City at the end of the millennium, these friends are determined to follow their dreams without selling out.

The cast for RENT includes Bridget Adams-King (ensemble/Maureen US); Wesly Anthony Clergé (swing/Collins US); Naphtali Curry (ensemble/Benny US); Leah Davis (ensemble/Joanne US); Caitlin Dobbins (swing); Lucy Godínez (Maureen Johnson); Nick Johnson (swing/US Angel); Chris Khoshaba (ensemble); Nik Kmiecik (ensemble/US Mark); Teressa LaGamba (Joanne Jefferson); Eric Lewis (Tom Collins); David Moreland (Mark Cohen); Ziare Paul-Emile (swing); Alix Rhode (Mimi Marquez); Abraham Shaw (Benjamin "Benny" Coffin III); Josh Pablo Szabo (Angel Dumott Schunard); TJ Tapp (dance captain/ensemble); Brennan Urbi (ensemble/US Roger) and Shraga D. Wasserman (Roger Davis).