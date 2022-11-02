Photos: First Look at RENT at Porchlight Music Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Look at RENT at Porchlight Music Theatre

In the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City at the end of the millennium, these friends are determined to follow their dreams without selling out.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Porchlight Music Theatre is presenting the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT, music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St. through November 27. Porchlight's production is directed by Adrian Abel Azevedo, music directed by Dr. Michael McBride and choreographed by Laura Savage.

Over the last 25 years, RENT, a Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical based loosely on the 1896 Italian opera La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini, has become a cultural phenomenon with millions of fans around the world. Porchlight's production celebrates this legacy and adds a new page to the story of a year in the life of a diverse group of artists struggling to survive and create in Lower Manhattan's East Village under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. In the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City at the end of the millennium, these friends are determined to follow their dreams without selling out.

The cast for RENT includes Bridget Adams-King (ensemble/Maureen US); Wesly Anthony Clergé (swing/Collins US); Naphtali Curry (ensemble/Benny US); Leah Davis (ensemble/Joanne US); Caitlin Dobbins (swing); Lucy Godínez (Maureen Johnson); Nick Johnson (swing/US Angel); Chris Khoshaba (ensemble); Nik Kmiecik (ensemble/US Mark); Teressa LaGamba (Joanne Jefferson); Eric Lewis (Tom Collins); David Moreland (Mark Cohen); Ziare Paul-Emile (swing); Alix Rhode (Mimi Marquez); Abraham Shaw (Benjamin "Benny" Coffin III); Josh Pablo Szabo (Angel Dumott Schunard); TJ Tapp (dance captain/ensemble); Brennan Urbi (ensemble/US Roger) and Shraga D. Wasserman (Roger Davis).

Photo credit: Liz Lauren

Alix Rhode and Shraga D. Wasserman

David Moreland and Shraga D. Wasserman

Josh Pablo Szabo as and Eric Lewis

Lucy Godínez

Lucy Godínez and Teressa LaGamba

Eric Lewis with the cast

The cast

Josh Pablo Szabo and Eric Lewis with the cast

The cast

 




