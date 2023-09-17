Photos: First Look at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Opening the 2023 – 2024 Season at Metropolis is the ghastly fun family comedy The Addams Family: The Musical. Former Interim Artistic Director and Stella Adler Studio of Acting Director of Musical Theatre Robbie Simpson directs this macabre musical hit. Featuring original choreography by Jeni Donahue and musical direction by Jeff Award-Nominated music director Aaron Kaplan.

Check out a first look at the production below!

The Addams Family: The Musical runs through October 8 in the 329-seat Metropolis Theater. Tickets ($10 – $45) are available now at the link below or by phone at (847) 577-2121.

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has a secret that is sure to be a nightmare for her father, Gomez. She has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, intelligent young man from a respectable family! What is worse, the famously macabre family must host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his “regular” parents. What could go wrong? In this hilarious, touching, and uplifting comedy about America’s darkest family, just about everything.

This weird, wonderful concoction of nonstop fun from the writers of the Tony Award-winning Jersey Boys, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, explores the importance of every kind of family. As the bizarrely macabre Addams clan faces the deadly task of adding new and oddly ordinary branches to their traditionally eerie family tree, they must come together with a new chosen family in a way they never would have imagined.

“The Addams Family is one of those rare creations that seems to have endless iterations and interpretations, each as enjoyable as the last,” says Artistic Director Brendan Ragan. “What this musical does so well is remind us of the importance of embracing your unique individuality. The Addams Family: The Musical makes it clear: being different is not just okay, it is the key to happiness.”

Starring Courtney San Pedro as the dark princess herself, Enzo Donoso as her suave father and Kaity Paschetto as her darkly sultry mother, Elliot Mayeda as her younger, devious brother, Josh Frink as her love-stricken Uncle Fester, Kent Joseph as shambling, gloomy Lurch, Jenny Rudnick as the family’s mysterious Grandma, Dru Loman as Wednesday’s newfound love, and Savannah Sinclair and Christopher Johnson as his all-too-normal parents, this show is packed with plenty of weird, kooky characters to love.

Metropolis is a not-for-profit arts and education organization. Led by Artistic Director Brendan Ragan and Interim Executive Director Neil Scheufler, the theater offers inspirational live entertainment, imaginative arts education, and impactful community partnerships, delivering artistic excellence, shared multi-generational connections, and inclusive experiences that engage the community.

By creating a space of belonging for the Metropolis’ broad and diverse community, the organization is actively building a community of patrons, students, supporters, artists, and staff through strengthening and nurturing the relationship between the artistic community and the organization that cultivates lifelong appreciation and involvement in the arts.

As an arts and community hub dedicated to the vibrancy of equity, diversity, accessibility and inclusion, the Metropolis School of the Performing curates arts and theater curricula for students ages two–65+ through a variety of educational programming.

Metropolis was founded in 2000, and in January 2005, the Village of Arlington Heights purchased the Metropolis theater space, a portion of the lobby (now known as the Whisler Family Lobby), second-floor classrooms, and a dance studio, 13 music studios, and administrative offices. This promising partnership reinforces Performing Arts at Metropolis’ proud leadership role in the community and the community’s great expectations of the institution, which Metropolis will continue to strive to meet and surpass. All proceeds benefit Metropolis’ theatrical arts and education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is supported in-part by the Illinois Arts Council Agency.