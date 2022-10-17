Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended

The cast includes Kevin Webb and Caitlin Jackson as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, partners in coiffed and culinary crime.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

Due to popular demand, Kokandy Productions' critically-acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's macabre masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has added two additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, November 20, 2022 at The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The new block of tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 19 at 10 am at bit.ly/SweeneyChicago.

Check out photos of the production below!

This intimate, in-the-round production celebrating Kokandy's 10th anniversary season features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, direction and choreography by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham (he/him) and music direction by Nick Sula (he/him).

The cast includes Kevin Webb and Caitlin Jackson as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, partners in coiffed and culinary crime. They are joined by Quinn Rigg/Andrew Lund (Adolfo Pirell/Jonas Fogg), Isabel Cecilia García (Beggar Woman), Christopher Johnson (Judge Turpin), Josiah Haugen (Beadle Bamford), Chamaya Moody (Johanna), Patrick O'Keefe (Tobias Ragg) and Ryan Stajmiger (Anthony Hope). The Fleet Street ensemble includes Joel Arreola, Brittney Brown, Ethan Carlson, Stephanie Chiodras, Christopher Johnson, Nikki Krzebiot, Charlie Mann and Daniel Rausch. Swings include Tyler DeLoatch, Nathan Kabara and Angela Yu.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical for its Broadway premiere. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London hungry for more. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences around the world. Just in time for Halloween, the already atmospheric Chopin Theatre basement is transformed into 19th century London, daring audiences to attend this haunting, harrowing tale!

The production team includes G "Max" Maxin IV (he/him, Scenic and Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (she/her, Costume Designer), Mike Patrick (he/him, Sound Designer), Jakob Abderhalden (he/him, Properties Designer, Scenic Décor), Jon Beal (he/him, Violence Designer), Kirsten Baity (they/them, Intimacy Choreographer), Sydney Genco (she/her, Make-Up Designer), Keith Ryan (he/him, Wig Designer), Carrie Hardin (she/her, Dialect Coach), Drew Donnelly (he/him, Stage Manager), Kendyl Meyer (they/them, Assistant Stage Manager), Andrew Lund (he/they, Assistant Director), Vivica Powell (she/her, Assistant Choreographer), Lynsy Folckomer (Sound Engineer, she/her), David Geinosky (Scenic Painter, he/him), Erik Strebig (they/them, Production Assistant), Roman Sanchez (he/him, Casting Associate), Scot Kokandy (he/him, Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (he/him, Producing Artistic Director).

Photo credit: Evan Hanover

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Patrick O'Keefe, Josiah Haugen, Kevin Webb, Ryan Stajmiger and Christopher Johnson

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Kevin Webb and the cast

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Caitlin Jackson and Kevin Webb

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Kevin Webb and Caitlin Jackson

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Nikki Krzebiot, Daniel Rausch, Chamaya Moody and Stephanie Chiodra

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Patrick O'Keefe and the cast

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Quinn Rigg with (back, l to r) Brittney Brown, Caitlin Jackson and Kevin Webb

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Ryan Stajmiger and Kevin Webb

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Kevin Webb

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Ryan Stajmiger and Isabel Cecilia García

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Josiah Haugen, Christopher Johnson, Chamaya Moody and Ryan Stajmiger

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Stephanie Chiodras, Chamaya Moody and Daniel Rausch

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Chamaya Moody and Christopher Johnson

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Quinn Rigg and Charlie Mann

Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended
Josiah Haugen and Christopher Johnson



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Haven to Present SCIENCE FICTION / DOUBLE FEATURE: A ROCKY HORROR PICTURE PARTYHaven to Present SCIENCE FICTION / DOUBLE FEATURE: A ROCKY HORROR PICTURE PARTY
October 17, 2022

Haven is shivering with Antici……PATION to welcome back Science Fiction / Double Feature: A Rocky Horror Picture Party, an immersive Rocky Horror-themed Halloween Party that brings to life in vivid technicolor the world of the cult-classic film.
Stage Left Theater Announces Cast For MAN OF THE PEOPLE Beginning This WeekStage Left Theater Announces Cast For MAN OF THE PEOPLE Beginning This Week
October 16, 2022

Stage Left Theatre has announced the cast for the upcoming production of MAN OF THE PEOPLE - a new play by Dolores Díaz and directed by Anna C. Bahow. The show is Díaz's anticipated new work since ZULEMA, produced by Goodman Theatre in 2021. Performances take place at Chicago Dramatists from October 19th through November 20th. 
Prop Thtr's THE CLEANUP Announces Community and Family EventsProp Thtr's THE CLEANUP Announces Community and Family Events
October 15, 2022

Prop Thtr has announced a schedule of community and family events that will occur during THE CLEANUP's run at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture on October 21 - November 19, 2022. 
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces HIGHER AND HIGHER with Chester Gregory and More for Fall LineupMetropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces HIGHER AND HIGHER with Chester Gregory and More for Fall Lineup
October 15, 2022

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced its new lineup of comedy, tribute concerts, Theatre for Young Audiences performances, holiday shows, and more, playing thru December 2022.
Chicago Children's Museum At Navy Pier Turns 40!Chicago Children's Museum At Navy Pier Turns 40!
October 14, 2022

Chicago Children's Museum (CCM) kicks off its yearlong 40th anniversary celebration, 'Play Never Gets Old' this weekend, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16.  CCM will host a weekend celebration of birthday-themed programs to mark four decades of playful learning – the hallmark of childhood and its mission to improve lives by creating a community where play and learning connect.