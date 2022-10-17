Photos: First Look at Kokandy Productions' SWEENEY TODD - Now Extended

Due to popular demand, Kokandy Productions' critically-acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's macabre masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street has added two additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, November 20, 2022 at The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The new block of tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 19 at 10 am at bit.ly/SweeneyChicago.

Check out photos of the production below!

This intimate, in-the-round production celebrating Kokandy's 10th anniversary season features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, direction and choreography by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham (he/him) and music direction by Nick Sula (he/him).

The cast includes Kevin Webb and Caitlin Jackson as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, partners in coiffed and culinary crime. They are joined by Quinn Rigg/Andrew Lund (Adolfo Pirell/Jonas Fogg), Isabel Cecilia García (Beggar Woman), Christopher Johnson (Judge Turpin), Josiah Haugen (Beadle Bamford), Chamaya Moody (Johanna), Patrick O'Keefe (Tobias Ragg) and Ryan Stajmiger (Anthony Hope). The Fleet Street ensemble includes Joel Arreola, Brittney Brown, Ethan Carlson, Stephanie Chiodras, Christopher Johnson, Nikki Krzebiot, Charlie Mann and Daniel Rausch. Swings include Tyler DeLoatch, Nathan Kabara and Angela Yu.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical for its Broadway premiere. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London hungry for more. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences around the world. Just in time for Halloween, the already atmospheric Chopin Theatre basement is transformed into 19th century London, daring audiences to attend this haunting, harrowing tale!

The production team includes G "Max" Maxin IV (he/him, Scenic and Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (she/her, Costume Designer), Mike Patrick (he/him, Sound Designer), Jakob Abderhalden (he/him, Properties Designer, Scenic Décor), Jon Beal (he/him, Violence Designer), Kirsten Baity (they/them, Intimacy Choreographer), Sydney Genco (she/her, Make-Up Designer), Keith Ryan (he/him, Wig Designer), Carrie Hardin (she/her, Dialect Coach), Drew Donnelly (he/him, Stage Manager), Kendyl Meyer (they/them, Assistant Stage Manager), Andrew Lund (he/they, Assistant Director), Vivica Powell (she/her, Assistant Choreographer), Lynsy Folckomer (Sound Engineer, she/her), David Geinosky (Scenic Painter, he/him), Erik Strebig (they/them, Production Assistant), Roman Sanchez (he/him, Casting Associate), Scot Kokandy (he/him, Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (he/him, Producing Artistic Director).