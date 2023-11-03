Photos: First Look at DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago

The production runs November 4 – 25, 2023.
Donizetti’s beloved comic opera The Daughter of the Regiment marches onto the Lyric Opera of Chicago stage for the first time in 50 years, November 4 – 25, 2023.
See photos below!
This mashup of slapstick and romance stars two of the biggest names in all of opera: Lisette Oropesa, one of the most celebrated singers of her generation, in her eagerly anticipated Lyric debut; and returning favorite Lawrence Brownlee, whose role includes the show-stopping "Ah, mes amis," sometimes dubbed the "Mount Everest" of arias. The opera also stars Ronnita Miller and Alessandro Corbelli in the first of his two comic roles this season.
The Daughter of the Regiment heralds the Lyric debut of internationally celebrated conductor Speranza Scappucci, who will soon become the principal guest conductor of London’s Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.
This iconic production by Laurent Pelly — a co-production of the Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera, and the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden — has received raves around the globe. Filled with dazzling arias and raucous comedy, The Daughter of the Regiment is a must-see for devoted opera lovers and newcomers alike. Audiences are invited to Lyric for all of the military might and operatic delight, for seven performances through November 25.
Photo credit: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Joy Hermalyn and Ronnita Miller
Lisette Oropesa and Alessandro Corbelli
Lawrence Brownlee and Lisette Oropesa
Lisette Oropesa and Company
Lisette Oropesa and Lawrence Brownlee
Lisette Oropesa and Company
Ronnita Miller and Alan Higgs
Ron Dukes, Lawrence Brownlee and Company
Ronnita Miller, Alan Higgs, and Lisette Oropesa
The Company
The Company
