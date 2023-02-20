Photos: First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne’s popular young adult novel will play February 14 – March 11, 2023.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation's premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults' (SYA) world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne, based on her book, and directed by Ericka Ratcliff. This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne's popular young adult novel will play February 14 - March 11, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.
Get a first look at photos below!
The cast includes Demetra Dee, Destini Huston, Samuel B. Jackson, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Akili Ni Mali and Alexis Ward.
Ticket Information
There will be public performances and student matinees of Chlorine Sky, inviting all audiences to experience this world premiere. Tickets start at $5 for teens through the Teen Arts Pass. Regular tickets are $5 for college students and begin at $20 for the general public. Single tickets to Chlorine Sky are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and (312) 335-1650.
Student Matinees
Student matinees take place at 10 am on weekdays from Tuesday, February 14 - Friday, March 10, 2023. Recommended for grades eight and up. To register your school, click here. Tickets are only $5 for students and chaperones are free.
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Samuel B. Jackson, Akili Ni Mali, Demetra Dee, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Destini Huston and Alexis Ward
Samuel B. Jackson, Akili Ni Mali, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Destini Huston and Demetra Dee
Samuel B. Jackson, Destini Huston and Akili Ni Mali
Akili Ni Mali with (back, l to r) Alexis Ward, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Demetra Dee, Samuel B. Jackson and Destini Huston
Destini Huston and Akili Ni Mali
Akili Ni Mali with (back, l to r) Tiffany Renee Johnson, Demetra Dee, Samuel B. Jackson, Alexis Ward and Destini Huston
Tiffany Renee Johnson, Akili Ni Mali and Alexis Ward
Tiffany Renee Johnson, Destini Huston and Akili Ni Mali
Alexis Ward and Akili Ni Mali
Akili Ni Mali, Samuel B. Jackson and Destini Huston
Akili Ni Mali