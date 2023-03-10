Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Opera’s legendary femme fatale returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago with Bizet’s Carmen — March 11 to April 7, 2023. 

Mar. 10, 2023  

Opera's legendary femme fatale returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago with Bizet's Carmen - March 11 to April 7, 2023. Featuring iconic music that is instantly recognizable even for those new to the art form, Carmen has long been one of the world's favorite operas.

Get a first look photos below!

Carmen stars J'Nai Bridges, a leading interpreter of the famous title role and an alumna of Lyric's Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center. The star studded cast also features Lyric favorite Charles Castronovo as Don José, Golda Schultz in her Lyric debut as Micaëla, and Andrei Kymach in his Lyric debut as Escamillo.

The Lyric Opera Orchestra is led by accomplished conductor Henrik Nánási and the production is directed by Marie Lambert-Le Bihan, with choreography by Chicago-based dance artist Stephanie Martinez.

Carmen is irresistible from the first note of the electrifying prelude right to the end of the devastating finale. Get ready for the biggest operatic sensation of the season - only at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg

Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
The company

Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
J'Nai Bridges and the company

Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
The company

Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Andrei Kymach and the company

Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Charles Castronovo, J'Nai Bridges

Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Charles Castronovo, J'Nai Bridges

Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
J'Nai Bridges and the company

Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago
J'Nai Bridges, Charles Castronovo, and the company




Beth Lacke Will Star In TimeLine Theatres Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Photo
Beth Lacke Will Star In TimeLine Theatre's Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
TimeLine Theatre Company announced that Beth Lacke will return to the TimeLine stage to star as “Heidi” in the fourth production of the company’s 2022-2023 season—the first Chicago-based production of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck.
Polarity Ensemble Books Launches First Novel Of The Chicago Storefront Theatre Scene Photo
Polarity Ensemble Books Launches First Novel Of The Chicago Storefront Theatre Scene
Lincoln Square's Book Cellar Bookstore at 4736 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago hosts a reading and book signing of GIVE MY REGARDS TO NOWHERE at 7pm March 22nd, the day the book goes on sale. The novel is a work of comedic fiction informed by author Richard Engling's years as an artistic director in one of Chicago's storefront theatres.
Visceral Dance Celebrates 10th Anniversary With SPRINGTEN Photo
Visceral Dance Celebrates 10th Anniversary With SPRINGTEN
Visceral Dance Chicago, a nationally and internationally recognized force in contemporary dance, celebrates its 10th anniversary with SPRINGTEN, a presentation of dynamic works that highlight the company's range and power.
Raue Center For The Arts Recognizes Support of Community Foundation of McHenry County Photo
Raue Center For The Arts Recognizes Support of Community Foundation of McHenry County
Raue Center For The Arts, a non-profit organization, recognizes and thankd the Community Foundation of McHenry County for their generous grant and support. 

More Hot Stories For You


Beth Lacke Will Star In TimeLine Theatre's Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO MEBeth Lacke Will Star In TimeLine Theatre's Production Of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
March 10, 2023

TimeLine Theatre Company announced that Beth Lacke will return to the TimeLine stage to star as “Heidi” in the fourth production of the company’s 2022-2023 season—the first Chicago-based production of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck.
Polarity Ensemble Books Launches First Novel Of The Chicago Storefront Theatre ScenePolarity Ensemble Books Launches First Novel Of The Chicago Storefront Theatre Scene
March 10, 2023

Lincoln Square's Book Cellar Bookstore at 4736 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago hosts a reading and book signing of GIVE MY REGARDS TO NOWHERE at 7pm March 22nd, the day the book goes on sale. The novel is a work of comedic fiction informed by author Richard Engling's years as an artistic director in one of Chicago's storefront theatres.
Visceral Dance Celebrates 10th Anniversary With SPRINGTENVisceral Dance Celebrates 10th Anniversary With SPRINGTEN
March 10, 2023

Visceral Dance Chicago, a nationally and internationally recognized force in contemporary dance, celebrates its 10th anniversary with SPRINGTEN, a presentation of dynamic works that highlight the company's range and power.
Raue Center For The Arts Recognizes Support of Community Foundation of McHenry CountyRaue Center For The Arts Recognizes Support of Community Foundation of McHenry County
March 10, 2023

Raue Center For The Arts, a non-profit organization, recognizes and thankd the Community Foundation of McHenry County for their generous grant and support. 
Porchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp DatesPorchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp Dates
March 9, 2023

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre’s Education Department is proud to announce the return of its Music Theatre Summer Camp, June 26 - August 11, with registration now available for all sessions. Also, Porchlight offers a Sample-A-Camp, Sunday, April 30, for interested campers and parents wanting to learn more about the 2023 Porchlight offerings. 
share