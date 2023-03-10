Photos: First Look at CARMEN at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Opera's legendary femme fatale returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago with Bizet's Carmen - March 11 to April 7, 2023. Featuring iconic music that is instantly recognizable even for those new to the art form, Carmen has long been one of the world's favorite operas.

Get a first look photos below!



Carmen stars J'Nai Bridges, a leading interpreter of the famous title role and an alumna of Lyric's Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center. The star studded cast also features Lyric favorite Charles Castronovo as Don José, Golda Schultz in her Lyric debut as Micaëla, and Andrei Kymach in his Lyric debut as Escamillo.



The Lyric Opera Orchestra is led by accomplished conductor Henrik Nánási and the production is directed by Marie Lambert-Le Bihan, with choreography by Chicago-based dance artist Stephanie Martinez.



Carmen is irresistible from the first note of the electrifying prelude right to the end of the devastating finale. Get ready for the biggest operatic sensation of the season - only at Lyric Opera of Chicago.