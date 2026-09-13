Photos: First Look At WITCH Presented By Idle Muse Theatre Company

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Idle Muse Theatre Company continues its 20th anniversary season with Witch, now playing through October 10, written by Jen Silverman, directed by Idle Muse Ensemble Member Libby Beyreis, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. Check out the photos!

The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with an added Wednesday performance on October 7 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $20 and $30, with $50 “pay it forward” tickets that assist in subsidizing tickets for those who may not be able to access the production otherwise. Student, senior and group discounts are also available at IdleMuse.org or at the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. As the devil returns to convince her – and then returns again – unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed and the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.



The Witch cast includes Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, Elizabeth); Nathaniel Kohlmeier (he/him, Scratch); Cameron Austin Brown (he/him, Cuddy); Xavier Lagunas~ (he/him, Frank); Stephen Dunn (he/him, Sir Arthur); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, Winnifred); Elise Soeder (she/her, u/s Elizabeth); Dryden Zurawski (they/he, u/s Scratch); Phillip Heflin (he/him, u/s Cuddy); Noah Lash (he/him, u/s Frank); Andrew Bosworth (he/him, u/s Sir Arthur) and Sami Casten (they/them, u/s Winnifred).

The creative team includes Libby Beyreis~ (she/her, director); Jo Chalhoub (they/them, stage manager); Kati Lechner~ (she/her, Idle Muse managing director, production manager, health and safety officer); Erin Alys (she/her, intimacy director); Richard Gilbert (he/him, violence director); Vic Bayona (he/him, violence director); Alexandra Schooling (she/her, dance/movement choreographer); Jeremiah Barr~ (he/him, technical director, master carpenter); Laura J. Wiley~ (she/her, lighting & projection designer); L.J. Luthringer~ (he/him, sound designer and composer); Vicki Jablonski (she/her, costume designer); Jennifer Mohr~ (she/her, assistant costume designer); Breezy Snyder~ (she/they, scenic painter); Tristan Brandon~ (he/him, props designer, health and safety officer); Lawrence Jacquan (any, assistant and covering stage manager); Mara Kovacevic~ (she/her, house manager); Caty Gordon~ (she/her, marketing & social media); Michael Dalberg~ (he/him, Idle Muse literary director) and Evan Jackson~ (he/him, Idle Muse artistic director).

Photo Credit: Steven Townshend/Distant Era



Mara Kovacevic and Nathaniel Kohlmeier

Cameron Austin Brown and Nathaniel Kohlmeier

Xavier Lagunas and Stephen Dunn

Xavier Lagunas and Caty Gordon

Xavier Lagunas and Cameron Austin Brown

Cameron Austin Brown and Xavier Lagunas

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