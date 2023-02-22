Photos: First Look at Red Theater's INDOOR CATS At The Edge Off Broadway

Red Theater's second show of the 22/23 season is officially open! The world premiere of Mora V. Harris' INDOOR CATS (a play for humans), directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent runs through March 12, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

The production features Karylin Veres as Jules (u/s Theresa Liebhart), Julia Rowley as Willa (u/s Kelsey McGrath), Ian Maryfield as Pete (u/s Harrison Lampert), and Sarah Wisterman as Panda (u/s Tess Galbiati).

"Recently dumped filmmaker Jules, is holed up with her cat at her parents' cabin in Central Pennsylvania, watching her career dreams dry up in the face of the pandemic and screening her infuriatingly competent sister's calls. When she flirtatiously encounters her Naturalist neighbor Pete, she begins a foray into the bizarre world of making films for feline viewing. Faced with uncertainty both personal and global, Jules must use instinct to decide who gives her art, and life, meaning, even when it's feeling more and more like the end of the world." - New Play Exchange Comments Red Theater's co-Artistic Directors Wyatt Kent and Clare Brennan: "We're honored to have the opportunity to produce the world premiere of Indoor Cats. Mora has created four charming, empathetic characters and given them whip smart, hilarious dialogue to play with. We can't wait to welcome you to the McDougal's porch to watch this touching story unfold."

The production team includes Caroline Kidwell (Assistant Director), Jose Alexander (scenic design), Jamie Macpherson (fight & intimacy design), Haleigh Kent (costume design), Derryll Lyall (lighting design), Sebby Woldt (sound design), Mary Townsend Cahoon (stage manager), Andy Cahoon (technical direction), Becca Holloway (casting director), and Clare Brennan (producer).

Tickets are available now at www.redtheater.org.