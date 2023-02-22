Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Red Theater's INDOOR CATS At The Edge Off Broadway

The world premiere production directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent runs through March 12, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Red Theater's second show of the 22/23 season is officially open! The world premiere of Mora V. Harris' INDOOR CATS (a play for humans), directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent runs through March 12, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

The production features Karylin Veres as Jules (u/s Theresa Liebhart), Julia Rowley as Willa (u/s Kelsey McGrath), Ian Maryfield as Pete (u/s Harrison Lampert), and Sarah Wisterman as Panda (u/s Tess Galbiati).

"Recently dumped filmmaker Jules, is holed up with her cat at her parents' cabin in Central Pennsylvania, watching her career dreams dry up in the face of the pandemic and screening her infuriatingly competent sister's calls. When she flirtatiously encounters her Naturalist neighbor Pete, she begins a foray into the bizarre world of making films for feline viewing. Faced with uncertainty both personal and global, Jules must use instinct to decide who gives her art, and life, meaning, even when it's feeling more and more like the end of the world." - New Play Exchange Comments Red Theater's co-Artistic Directors Wyatt Kent and Clare Brennan: "We're honored to have the opportunity to produce the world premiere of Indoor Cats. Mora has created four charming, empathetic characters and given them whip smart, hilarious dialogue to play with. We can't wait to welcome you to the McDougal's porch to watch this touching story unfold."

The production team includes Caroline Kidwell (Assistant Director), Jose Alexander (scenic design), Jamie Macpherson (fight & intimacy design), Haleigh Kent (costume design), Derryll Lyall (lighting design), Sebby Woldt (sound design), Mary Townsend Cahoon (stage manager), Andy Cahoon (technical direction), Becca Holloway (casting director), and Clare Brennan (producer).

Tickets are available now at www.redtheater.org.

Photo Credit: Faith Kelsey Photography

Karylin Veres, Julia Rowley
Karylin Veres, Julia Rowley

Julia Rowley, Karylin Veres
Julia Rowley, Karylin Veres

Ian Maryfield, Karylin Veres
Ian Maryfield, Karylin Veres

Sarah Wisterman, Julia Rowley
Sarah Wisterman, Julia Rowley

Karylin Veres, Julia Rowley
Karylin Veres, Julia Rowley

Julia Rowley, Karylin Veres
Julia Rowley, Karylin Veres

Sarah Wisterman, Karylin Veres
Sarah Wisterman, Karylin Veres

Ian Maryfield, Karylin Veres
Ian Maryfield, Karylin Veres

Julia Rowley, Sarah Wisterman
Julia Rowley, Sarah Wisterman

Karylin Veres, Ian Maryfield
Karylin Veres, Ian Maryfield

Sarah Wisterman, Julia Rowley, Karylin Veres, Ian Maryfield
Sarah Wisterman, Julia Rowley, Karylin Veres, Ian Maryfield




Samuel Beckett's HAPPY DAYS To Be Presented For Limited Engagement at City Lit Theater This SpringSamuel Beckett's HAPPY DAYS To Be Presented For Limited Engagement at City Lit Theater This Spring
February 22, 2023

A limited engagement of Samuel Beckett's absurdist masterpiece 'Happy Days' will be presented by KB Productions March 17-April 2 at City Lit Theater.
The Second City Announces Recipients of The Inaugural Victor Wong Fellowship For AAPI Voices In Comedy The Second City Announces Recipients of The Inaugural Victor Wong Fellowship For AAPI Voices In Comedy 
February 22, 2023

Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City is thrilled to announce the inaugural recipients for the 2023 Victor Wong Fellowship for Asian American Pacific Islander Voices in Comedy. Named after The Second City's first Asian American performer and funded by Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities, and his wife, Cherry Chen, the fellowship will support the professional training and development of a cohort of actors and music directors. 
Kenny Rogers Tribute, An Evening with the Gambler, Comes to the Raue Center For The ArtsKenny Rogers Tribute, An Evening with the Gambler, Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts
February 22, 2023

An evening with “The Gambler” starring Justin Sullivan comes to Raue Center March 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. America’s #1 Tribute to legendary Kenny Rogers features all your favorites including   “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town”, “She Believes In Me”, “The Gambler”, “Coward Of The County”, and so many more!
Van Morrison Tribute Comes to the Raue Center Next MonthVan Morrison Tribute Comes to the Raue Center Next Month
February 22, 2023

Raue Center For The Arts welcomes Billboard-topping artist Derrick Procell for an unforgettable tribute to Van Morrison,  “An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison” hits the stage at 8 p.m. on March 17, 2023.
Cast Announced For Filament Theatre's World Premiere Of THINK FAST, JORDAN CHASE!Cast Announced For Filament Theatre's World Premiere Of THINK FAST, JORDAN CHASE!
February 21, 2023

Chicago's Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Portage Park) – nationally recognized as a pioneer in 'anti-adultist' theater-making and creating work for, and with, young audiences – announces the world premiere of the youth-curated, 'choose-your-own-adventure' inspired production, Think Fast, Jordan Chase!, opening March 18, 2023.
