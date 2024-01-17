Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25

Now playing through February 25, 2024, at the Ruth Page Center.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Porchlight Music Theatre’s 90th Anniversary production of Cole Porter’s crown jewel musical comedy, Anything Goes, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, original book by P.G. Wodehouse and Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman, is now playing through February 25, 2024, at the Ruth Page Center, 1016 N. Dearborn St.

See photos from the production.

Starring internationally renowned powerhouse Meghan Murphy as “Reno Sweeney” and featuring the Chicago debut of a newly commissioned 2022 libretto, Anything Goes is directed by Porchlight Music Theatre’s Artistic Director Michael Weber, choreographed by Tammy Mader and music directed by Nick Sula.

The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m, Fridays at 7:30 p.m, Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Open caption performances are Saturday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. with post-show discussions immediately following the performances on Friday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Subscriptions and single tickets are currently available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/Anything-Goes or by calling 773.777.9884. 

Chicago will get a kick out of this 90th anniversary production of Cole Porter’s smash-hit musical comedy, Anything Goes starring the Chicago-based international sensation Meghan Murphy as “Reno Sweeney.”

Launching Porchlight Music Theatre’s 29th season, this legendary toe-tapping voyage across the Atlantic is filled with laughs, romance and intrigue. Porter’s iconic score includes a shipload of tunes that built the Great American Songbook including "Anything Goes,” “Friendship,” "You're the Top" and "I Get a Kick Out of You.”

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren 

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Members of the cast of ANYTHING GOES

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Gabriel Solis and Ciara Hickey

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
The cast of ANYTHING GOES

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Members of the cast of ANYTHING GOES

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Logan Becker, Jenna Schoppe, Geneiveve VenJohnson and Emma Ogea

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Meghan Murphy

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Luke Nowakowski and Emma Ogea

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Steve McDonagh and Meghan Murphy

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Luke Nowakowski and Meghan Murphy

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Luke Nowakowski

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Meghan Murphy and Jackson Evans

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Meghan Murphy and the Cast of ANYTHING GOES

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Meghan Murphy and the cast in ANYTHING GOES

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Emma Ogea

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Luke Nowakowski and Steve McDonagh

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Anthony Whitaker

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Emily Ling Mei, Rachael Dec, Hannah Remian and Nataki Rennie

Photos: Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES, Now Playing Through February 25
Tafadzwa Diener, Mack Spotts, Logan Becker, Jerod Turner, J. Christian Hill and Josiah Haugen



