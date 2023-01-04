Photos: A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT, The Beautiful City Project's Fundraising Party For Season Of Concern

The Beautiful City Project held it's Holiday fundraising event A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT, with proceeds to benefit Season of Concern, on Friday, December 19th at Floating World Gallery.

Season of Concern is an incredible Chicago organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working.

The evening was half-performance, half-Holiday Party, with a Silent Auction featuring items from The Goodman Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, TimeLine Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Mercury Theatre, Kokandy Productions, Northlight Theatre, several restaurants, and many more.

The cast featured The Beautiful City Project's typical array of Chicago favorites, with performers Lorenzo Rush, Jr (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Aeriel Williams (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Lydia Burke (Drury Lane's Elf), Michael Mahler (Composer of Miracle), Alex Goodrich (Marriott's Hello Dolly!), Wesly Anthony Clerge (Children of Eden in Concert), Cory Goodrich (Drury Lane's Evita), Clare Kennedy (Porchlight's Blues in the Night), Carson Stewart (Chicago Shakes' The Notebook), Gabriel Mudd (Lyric Opera's JCS), Johanna McKenzie-Miller (Director of Drury Lane's Steel Magnolias), Tiffany Taylor (Mercury's Clue), Leah Morrow (Porchight's The Apple Tree), Daniel De Cranie-Pierre (Faith & Music), Mitzi Smith (Head of Music Theatre at North Central College), Luke Nowakowski (Paramount's The Sound of Music), Nissi Shalome (National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Sam Shankman (Citadel's Little Shop of Horrors), Kelly Felthous (SKATES), Ariel Etana Triunfo (National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Shanna VanDerwerker (Broadway's Wicked), Anna Marie Abbate (Music Theater Works' White Christmas), Ariana Burks (Goodman's A Christmas Carol), Dylan Kerr (TBCP's Disney Deep Dive), Dan Gold (Marriott's A Christmas Story), and dancers Annie Jo Fischer, Rob Hazan, Brian Duncan. A 16-member choir featured Isabella Andrews, Morgan Schoenecker, Lizzy Murray, Bridget Adams-King, Emily Holland, Bella Blackshaw, Maddy Kelly, Mackenzie Maples, Benjamin Weiss, Shea Hopkins, Jonah Cochin, Kevin Kuska, Henry Lombardo, Justin McPike, Lewis Rawlinson, and Dan Gold.

The fantastic jazz band that played all evening consisted of Lara Regan (Baritone Sax), Matthew Beck (Alto Sax), Kelan M. Smith (Guitar), Ben Heppner (Drums), Jackson Kidder (Bass), Matt Kowalski (Trombone), Jered Montgomery (Trumpet) and Michael McBride (Piano, Associate Conductor).

The evening was curated, directed and music directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Music Director for John Doyle's Sweeney Todd National Tour, Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler, Jeff Award-winner for Blues in the Night), who also provided arrangements and orchestrations

The evening was produced by Abbey Loria, with Luke Nowakowski, Bella Blackshaw & Stephanie C. Clerge.

Featuring some of your favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's and Winter tunes, the evening also featured a hot chocolate bar, as well as pastries and desserts from West Town Bakery.