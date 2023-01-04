Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT, The Beautiful City Project's Fundraising Party For Season Of Concern

The event was on Friday, December 19th at Floating World Gallery.

Jan. 04, 2023  

The Beautiful City Project held it's Holiday fundraising event A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT, with proceeds to benefit Season of Concern, on Friday, December 19th at Floating World Gallery.

Season of Concern is an incredible Chicago organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working.

The evening was half-performance, half-Holiday Party, with a Silent Auction featuring items from The Goodman Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, TimeLine Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Mercury Theatre, Kokandy Productions, Northlight Theatre, several restaurants, and many more.

The cast featured The Beautiful City Project's typical array of Chicago favorites, with performers Lorenzo Rush, Jr (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Aeriel Williams (Paramount's Dreamgirls), Lydia Burke (Drury Lane's Elf), Michael Mahler (Composer of Miracle), Alex Goodrich (Marriott's Hello Dolly!), Wesly Anthony Clerge (Children of Eden in Concert), Cory Goodrich (Drury Lane's Evita), Clare Kennedy (Porchlight's Blues in the Night), Carson Stewart (Chicago Shakes' The Notebook), Gabriel Mudd (Lyric Opera's JCS), Johanna McKenzie-Miller (Director of Drury Lane's Steel Magnolias), Tiffany Taylor (Mercury's Clue), Leah Morrow (Porchight's The Apple Tree), Daniel De Cranie-Pierre (Faith & Music), Mitzi Smith (Head of Music Theatre at North Central College), Luke Nowakowski (Paramount's The Sound of Music), Nissi Shalome (National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Sam Shankman (Citadel's Little Shop of Horrors), Kelly Felthous (SKATES), Ariel Etana Triunfo (National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Shanna VanDerwerker (Broadway's Wicked), Anna Marie Abbate (Music Theater Works' White Christmas), Ariana Burks (Goodman's A Christmas Carol), Dylan Kerr (TBCP's Disney Deep Dive), Dan Gold (Marriott's A Christmas Story), and dancers Annie Jo Fischer, Rob Hazan, Brian Duncan. A 16-member choir featured Isabella Andrews, Morgan Schoenecker, Lizzy Murray, Bridget Adams-King, Emily Holland, Bella Blackshaw, Maddy Kelly, Mackenzie Maples, Benjamin Weiss, Shea Hopkins, Jonah Cochin, Kevin Kuska, Henry Lombardo, Justin McPike, Lewis Rawlinson, and Dan Gold.

The fantastic jazz band that played all evening consisted of Lara Regan (Baritone Sax), Matthew Beck (Alto Sax), Kelan M. Smith (Guitar), Ben Heppner (Drums), Jackson Kidder (Bass), Matt Kowalski (Trombone), Jered Montgomery (Trumpet) and Michael McBride (Piano, Associate Conductor).

The evening was curated, directed and music directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Music Director for John Doyle's Sweeney Todd National Tour, Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler, Jeff Award-winner for Blues in the Night), who also provided arrangements and orchestrations

The evening was produced by Abbey Loria, with Luke Nowakowski, Bella Blackshaw & Stephanie C. Clerge.

Featuring some of your favorite Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's and Winter tunes, the evening also featured a hot chocolate bar, as well as pastries and desserts from West Town Bakery.

Young performer in the choir Henry Lombardo glancing at the Songlist in the Green Room. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Reed specialist Matthew Beck, part of the 8-piece Jazz Band for the evening. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Great multi-instrumentalist Kelan M. Smith with the band. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Lara Regan on Baritone Sax. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Associate Producer & Performer Luke Nowakowski along with Stage Manager Kylie Fox. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

The final note of the Lincoln Squares reunion performance of Let it Snow, featuring Michael Mahler on Guitar and Alex Goodrich on Banjo, Harmonica, and Saw. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Nissi Shalome and Gabriel Mudd sing It''s All About Love by Brian McKnight. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Taylor Lane, Anna Marie Abbate & Ariana Burks singing Taylor Swift''s New Years Day. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Founder and Artistic Director marveling at the style of Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Founder and Artistic Director David Fiorello introduces the choir, made up of Morgan Schoenecker, Lizzy Murray, Isabella Andrews, Bridget Adams-King, Maddy Kelly, Emily Holland, Bella Blackshaw, Macke

Juwon Tyrel Perry with his rendition of Santa Baby. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello with Lead Producer Abbey Loria. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Sam Shankman, part of a trio singing the beautiful Elohai N''tzor, with Taylor Lane providing dance. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Turkey Lurkey Time: the Singers, featuring Tiffany Taylor, Leah Morrow and Dylan Kerr. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Turkey Lurkey Time: the Dancers, featuring Ariel Etana Triunfo, Kelly Felthous and Shanna VanDerwerker. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Ariel Etana Triunfo in Turkey Lurkey Time. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

David Fiorello and Tiffany Taylor share a moment. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Season of Concern Board President Luther Goins speaks on behalf of The Beautiful City Project''s partnership for A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Luke Nowakowski sings What Are You Doing New Years Eve?. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Brian Duncan and Shanna VanDerwerker dance to What Are You Doing New Years Eve?. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello introduces Aeriel Williams. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Aeriel Williams sings All I Want For Christmas Is You. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

Wesly Anthony Clerge and Daniel de Cranie-Pierre sing O Holy Night. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

The choir joins in on O Holy Night, featuring Morgan Schoenecker, Lizzy Murray, Isabella Andrews, Bridget Adams-King, Maddy Kelly, Emily Holland, Bella Blackshaw, Mackenzie Maples, Shea Hopkins, Jonah

Audience Members sign up for the Silent Auction items, featuring tickets to local Chicago Theatres, such as The Goodman Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, The Marriott Theatre and others. (Photo by

The fabulous band, comprised of Lara Regan, Matthew Beck, Kelan M. Smith, Ben Heppner, Jackson Kidder, Matt Kowalski, Jared Montgomery, and Assistant Conductor Michael McBride. (Photo by Elizabeth Ste

A fantastic dessert spread provided by West Town Bakery. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)

A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT raised funds for Season of Concern, as The Beautiful City Project''s Holiday Show & Party. (Photo by Elizabeth Stenholt)



Steppenwolf Theatre Mourns Longtime Ensemble Member Frank Galati Photo
Steppenwolf Theatre Mourns Longtime Ensemble Member Frank Galati
​​​​​​​Steppenwolf Theatre Company today mourns the loss of longtime ensemble member, actor, director and adaptor Frank Galati, who died Monday evening in Florida at the age of 79. Galati, who joined the Steppenwolf ensemble in 1985, won two Tony Awards in 1990 for his adaptation and direction of Steppenwolf's pivotal production of The Grapes of Wrath on Broadway.
DESERT ROCK Pays Tribute To California Rock At Raue Center For The Arts  Photo
DESERT ROCK Pays Tribute To California Rock At Raue Center For The Arts 
​​​​​​​Raue Center For The Arts will welcome “DESERT ROCK” to the stage. Don't miss this incredible show that pays tribute to Southern California music of the 60s and 70s,  from Joshua Tree to Laurel Canyon at 8p.m. on January 13, 2023!
Worlds #1 Van Halen Tribute, Fan Halen, Rocks Raue Center In January! Photo
World's #1 Van Halen Tribute, Fan Halen, Rocks Raue Center In January!
Known as “The World's Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen” FAN HALEN sets the stage for a night with Dave, Eddie, Alex, and Michael with a true-to-life tribute to not only the band but the spirit of an era at Raue Center January, 28 at 8 p.m.
Cast and Director Announced for ONE IN TWO Chicago Premiere at PrideArts Photo
Cast and Director Announced for ONE IN TWO Chicago Premiere at PrideArts
Casting has been announced for PrideArts’ first production of 2023 - the Chicago premiere of one in two by Donja R. Love. 

