Photo Flash: Take a Look at Production Photos From Raven Theatre's COLD TOWN/HOTLINE: A Chicago Holiday Story

Raven Theatre presents the world premiere of the heartwarming, family-friendly comedy COLD TOWN/HOTLINE: A Chicago Holiday Story, written and directed by Eli Newell, playing November 30 - December 22, 2019 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Friday, December 6 at 7:30 pm.

Take a look at production photos below!

The cast includes Jeanne T. Arrigo, Caroline Chu, Dennis Garcia, Jonah Kaufman, Sam Linda and Robin Margolis.

December, 1983. Five volunteers have come together to answer calls for a hotline created to help fellow Chicagoans cope with the holiday blues. But with a record-breaking cold front sweeping across Chicago, these good samaritans are forced to hunker down for a long night together. When an unexpected visitor bursts through the doors, everyone must work to embody the season's most valuable lessons and transform their humble hotline into a home for the holidays. Recommended for ages 7+.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You