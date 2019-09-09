Photo Flash: Shattered Globe Theatre Stages BE HERE NOW

Shattered Globe Theatre launches its 2019-20 Season with the Chicago premiere of BE HERE NOW, Deborah Zoe Laufer's bittersweet comedy about searching for happiness, directed by Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner*. BE HERE NOW will play September 5 - October 19, 2019 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Single are currently available at www.shatteredglobe.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Sunday, September 8 at 3 pm.

The cast includes Ensemble Members Rebecca Jordan*, Deanna Reed-Foster* and Joseph Wiens* with Protégé Alumna Demetra Dee+.

Bari, an atheist and misanthrope, loses her job teaching nihilism in New York City and ends up working in a fulfillment center in her small hometown. Her empathetic co-workers push her toward yoga, meditation and a blind date in the pursuit of happiness. But recently, her recurring headaches have gotten more intense, manifesting as ecstatic and almost religious experiences - and they are changing her entire outlook. She's almost... happy! When she finds out that these rapturous headaches may be killing her, Bari needs to choose: does she live a shortened, joyful life - or does she risk a return to her past life of misery. BE HERE NOW takes audiences on a funny and poignant quest for meaning in modern life.

Comments Artistic Director Sandy Shinner, "Shattered Globe wanted to kick the season off with a comedy - but a comedy with underlying themes that reflect our current moment. Today's social media is overloaded with images of people at their self-curated best - but how do we really get through this thing called life? Playwright Deb Laufer tackles this complicated question with humor and compassion by creating her main character whose negative view of the world is upended by a very real medical issue. The exploration of Bari's seizures and their life changing potential is fascinating. I hope that our audiences leave the theater with renewed appreciation for the complexities and joys of life."

The production team for BE HERE NOW includes Angela Weber Miller (scenic design), Hailey Rakowiecki (costume design), Shelley Strasser (lighting design), Stephen Gawrit (sound design), Vivian Knouse (props design), Christina Gorman* (intimacy choreographer),Judy Anderson (executive production manager), Lucy Schuh (production manager), Tina M. Jach (stage manager) and Devonte Washington (assistant stage manager).

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You