Photo Flash: Inside First Floor Theater's I'M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD

First Floor Theater concludes its seventh season with the Chicago premiere of Halley Feiffer's punishing drama I'M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD, directed by Cole von Glahn, playing April 20 - May 18, 2019 at FFT's resident home, The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at firstfloortheater.com. The press opening is Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 pm.

I'M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD features Amanda Caryl Fink and Tim Kidwell.

Ella is a precocious and fiercely competitive actress with a desperate need to make her father David, a famous playwright, proud. Over the course of a boozy, drug-fueled evening, Ella and David pass the time digging into family history, artistic passion and unspoken fears as they wait for the reviews, but what is unearthed can't simply be reburied. This daring play pulls the audience into the middle of a deeply complicated relationship, exploring how we build and break idealized versions of our loved ones.

The production team for I'M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD includes: Joy Ahn (scenic design), Alexis Chaney (costume design), Becca Jeffords (lighting design), Sarah Espinoza (sound design), Claire Stone (properties design), Carrie Hardin (dialect coach), Anastar Alvarez (stage manager) and Caitlin McCarthy (production manager).

Photo Credit: WHO IS SHE



Amanda Caryl Fink and Tim Kidwell

