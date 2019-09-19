Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Steppenwolf's THE BROTHERS SIZE

Returning to the stage for the first time since its celebrated Chicago premiere, Steppenwolf for Young Adults (SYA) presents The Brothers Size by ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney (Academy Award Moonlight, co-creator of MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT) and directed by acclaimed Chicago director Monty Cole. Both shows in SYA's 2019/20 Season explore the question, "How do you navigate family history while trying to write your own?"

Ogun Size is hardworking and heartbroken. Oshoosi Size is recently returned home from prison and trying to be anywhere but. In this fierce and honest look at the complex bonds of brotherhood, McCraney weaves together poetry, music and Yoruba mythology to magnify the tug-of-war between freedom and the need to belong somewhere, to something, to someone.

Public performances of The Brothers Size begin Friday, October 4, 2019 and run through Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Downstairs Theatre (1650 N Halsted St). Press Opening is Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3pm. Single tickets ($20-$30) are now on sale through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org. Weekday performances are reserved for school groups; more than 15,000 Chicago Public School students will experience Steppenwolf Education programming during the 2019/2020 season. Interested in bringing a school group? More info at steppenwolf.org/education.





