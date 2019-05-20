Photo Flash: First Look at Strawdog Theatre Company's TAKE ME

Strawdog Theatre Company concludes its 31st season with the world premiere of TAKE ME, a musical comic fantasia written by Mark Guarino, with original music and lyrics by Jon Langford (The Mekons, The Waco Brothers),orchestrations and arrangements by Anabelle Revak, direction by ensemble member Anderson Lawfer* and music direction by Chuck Evans. Based on real events, TAKE ME is the story of a woman struggling with trauma who finds solace in the world of alien conspiracy theories. TAKE ME will play May 11 - June 22, 2019 at Strawdog's new home at 1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago's Northcenter neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org. The press opening is Monday, May 20 at 7:30 pm.

TAKE ME features ensemble members Nicole Bloomsmith*, Kamille Dawkins*, Carmine Grisolia*, and Michael Reyes* with Kristen Alesia, Megan DeLay, David Gordon-Johnson, Loretta Rezos and Matt Rosin.

Inspired by true events, TAKE ME is the story of Shelly, a woman trapped by the trauma of a husband in a coma and the chaos that followed. Looking for solace, she finds herself pulled in to the realm of wild alien conspiracy theories. Voices from the sky tell her the answer to all her problems is to build an alien themed amusement park in Roswell, New Mexico. TAKE ME is a comic fantasia, a story about having faith in a world where there are more questions than answers. It's the second collaboration between Guarino and Langford since their hit play All the Fame of Lofty Deeds, produced by The House Theatre of Chicago.

The production team for TAKE ME includes: John Ross Wilson (scenic design), Rachel M. Sypniewski (costume design), John Kelly*(lighting design), Heath Hays* (sound design), Lacie Hexom (props design), Tony Churchill (projections design), Jenn Thompson (stage manager) and Emily Ioppolo (assistant stage manager).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member

