Photo Flash: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Opening Tonight at Theo Ubique

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH will open tonight, Monday, June 17 and play Thursdays through Sundays through July 28, 2019, at the Howard Street Theatre, 721 Howard St., Evanston. Get a first look at the production with all new photos below!



HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH ran for over two years in its initial off-Broadway engagement, and later won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, when it was produced on Broadway in 2014. It concerns Hedwig Schmidt, a genderqueer rock 'n' roll goddess from East Germany whose botched sex-change operation from male to female intended to please a male lover left her with an "angry inch" of flesh where her female genitalia should be. One of the first musicals to explore issues of gender identity, its varied score includes hard rock songs like "Sugar Daddy," the drag anthem "Wig in a Box" and the tender "Origin of Love." HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is presented as a rock concert in which Hedwig tells her story, with the other players assisting in the dramatization of her life events.



Langston says,"Glam Punk Rock & Roll gives an artist a vehicle to challenge societal norms surrounding gender identity; it gives the freedom to blur the gender binary rules." He adds, "I have always wanted to direct a rock & roll concert!"

All performances will be staged in Theo Ubique's new home, the Howard Street Theatre, 721 Howard Street, Evanston. Single tickets for HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH are on sale now at www.theo-u.org or by phone (weekdays, 10:30 am - 5 pm) at 773-347-1109.

