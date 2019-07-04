Photo Flash: First Look at DARLING GRENADINE at the Marriott Theatre

With its surprising melding of off-beat, whimsical humor and serious themes of denial and loss, DARLING GRENADINE makes its Midwest premiere, running June 26th through August 18th with a press opening on Sunday, July 7th at 5:00 p.m. at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Featuring an eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, DARLING GRENADINE takes audiences on an emotional journey of highs and lows, where old meets new and romance meets reality. Directed by Jeff Award winner Aaron Thielen, with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson, this exhilarating show continues Marriott Theatre's long tradition of presenting new musicals.

Harry is a charming songwriter whose fanciful view of the world rivals the Technicolor of any MGM classic. But as Harry floats through the kind of Manhattan life that dreams are made of, he suddenly finds himself confronted with the idea that a dream may be exactly what it is. And reality isn't nearly as beautiful. Told with a rich contemporary score, DARLING GRENADINEpeels away the layers of musical comedy tropes to explore the friction between romance and reality, joy and heartbreak. This bittersweet new musical brings us something magical, moving, and unique.

To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information

