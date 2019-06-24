Photo Flash: Composer Larry Grossman Joins Porchlight Music Theatre's Advisory Board

Jun. 24, 2019  

Porchlight Music Theatre announces that Peabody and multi-Emmy award-winning composer Larry Grossman of West Hollywood, California, has joined Porchlight's Advisory Board. Grossman partnered with Porchlight Music Theatre earlier in 2019 with Porchlight's popular music series Porchlight Revisits presenting Minnie's Boys, a 1971 Broadway musical about the early years of the Marx Brothersfeaturing music by Grossman. Throughout the process, Grossman communicated often with Porchlight Music Theatre's Artistic Director Michael Weber and Minnie's Boys director/choreographer Christopher Pazdernik, granting Porchlight the rights to add an Act 2 opening number, called "Hello, Big Time!," that was not included in the original Broadway production. The relationship culminated with Grossman coming to Chicago to attend Porchlight Revisits rehearsals and performances and joining Weber and Pazdernik for an audience participation event, "A Conversation with Larry Grossman" in which the composer discussed the making of Minnie's Boys as well as his other Broadway and film projects.

Porchlight's Advisory Board consists of seasoned professionals who have excelled in their theatrical disciplines and whom have a vested interest in the artistic and professional advancement of the company. This group acts as a valued resource for the artistic director, executive director and other facets of the company in their support and guidance to achieve Porchlight's and mission statement as Chicago's center for music theatre. Membership includes artists from Chicago and across the United States like E. Faye Butler, William Finn, Sean Allan Krill, Lonny Price, Dominic Missimi, Hollis Resnik, Chuck Smith, Bob and Jim Walton, Maury Yeston and others.

