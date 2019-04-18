Photo Flash: Babes With Blades Theatre Co Stages OTHELLO

Babes With Blades Theatre Company's (BWBTC) 21st season continues with its biennial William Shakespeare production. In 2019, the Shakespeare production is Othello running April 11 - May 25, directed by Mignon McPherson Stewart with fight choreography by Samantha Kaufman. All performances are at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St. Preview performances are Thursday, April 11 - Saturday April 13 at 8 p.m., Sunday April 14 at 3 p.m.; Thursday April 18 and Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m. Opening Night is Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m. Regular performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Preview tickets are $10, general admission are $28 with a discounted student and senior price available at $15. Every show has a limited number of $10 tickets for industry professionals who must present proof of theatre industry affiliation. Additional information and tickets are available now at BabesWithBlades.org or by calling 773-904-0391.

In William Shakespeare's Othello, Othello is a brilliant general with the support of the Venetian government and an army behind him. When he promotes Cassio over Iago, however, his military might not be able to protect him from madness and jealousy, as Iago schemes to destroy him utterly. As events spiral, prejudice, pride and paranoia all clash in one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies.

The cast of Othello includes Sarah Liz Bell, "Desdemona;" Deveon Bromby, "Othello" u/s; Brianna Buckley, "Othello;" Meredith Ernst, "Cassio;" Ashley Fox*, "Aemilia;" Kim Fukawa*, "Montano;" Kimberly Logan, "Duke/Lodovico;" Michelle McKenzie-Voigt, "Brabantio;" Izis Molliendo*, "Gentleman of Cyprus," various u/s; Rachel Mock, "Roderigo;" Hilary Schwartz, "Bianca;" Mary Eliza Willingham, "Senator," various u/s and Kathrynne Wolf*, "Iago"

The production team of Othello includes Samantha Barr*, production manager; Leigh Barrett*, sound designer; Libby Beyreis*, associate production manager; Lauren Brady, stage manager; Erin Gautille, scenic designer/technical director; Lacie Hexum, properties designer; Samantha Kaufman*, fight director; Carlie Casas, costume designer; Hayley Rice*, dramaturg/script adaptor; Sarah Riffle, lighting designer; Mignon McPherson Stewart, director; and Lauren Valice, assistant stage manager.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza/Brave Lux





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You