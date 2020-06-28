Pec Playhouse Theatre Postpones 2020 Season

Pec Playhouse Theatre has released a statement, announcing the postponement of its 2020 season.

"Pec Playhouse Theatre Board of Directors was hopeful in trying to forge ahead, but it really comes down to those we care about most - you," the statement reads. "We discussed a list of items that would need to be addressed before we would consider opening our doors to our patrons, volunteers, friends, and families. After careful consideration, a difficult decision was made."

The theatre will reopen with the production of Steel Magnolias in April 2021, followed by The Wizard of Oz in July, Escanaba in da Moonlight in September, and On Golden Pond in November.

Furthermore, the company's Children's Theatre Camp and Annual Fundraiser for 2020 are cancelled, but will return in 2021.

If you have questions about your tickets, you are asked to call the box office at 815-239-1210. If you have questions about the plan the company has laid out, you are asked to email info@pecplayhouse.org.

Read the full statement at https://www.pecplayhouse.org/.

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You