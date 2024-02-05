Parisian Magician Alexandra Duvivier to Debut New Show EXTRAORDINAIRE at The Rhapsody Theater

Considered one of the world's greatest “Magiciennes,” award-winning Paris-based magician Alexandra Duvivier will debut her stunning new full-length production, Extraordinaire! at The Rhapsody Theater Chicago, 1328 W. Morse Avenue, for three weeks only, Thursday, February 22- Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Extraordinaire! features Duvivier at her best, performing original magic created by her, and bringing to American audiences a taste of Paris with a touch of never seen before magic. Alexandra's magical performances are filled with elegance and themed to iconic Parisian destinations such as The Moulin Rouge. Duvivier, one of the very few female members of the magic arts, has conquered the stages of magic with awards and accolades; notably, she has been the winner of the major Mandrake d'Or award in France and was the first French female magician to fool Penn and Teller in their famous television show “Fool Us.”

“Since opening The Rhapsody Theater in the Summer of 2022, it has always been our mission to present world class headliners who deliver astounding magic with theatrical flair and high production values,” said Ricardo Rosenkranz, MD, Rhapsody Theater LLC Managing Partner and resident performer, the Physician Magician. “We enthusiastically welcome Alexandra with this brand-new show exclusive to Rhapsody Theater and look forward to seeing what delightful illusions she might have up her fashionable French sleeve.”

More about Alexandra Duvivier

The daughter of Dominique Duvivier, a living legend in magic, Alexandra Duvivier faced a double challenge: to make a name for herself under the shadow of her illustrious father and to become a highly respected artist in the predominantly masculine world of magic.

Unlike many children who grow up with a talented and famous parent, her father didn't push her to become a magician like himself. As a child he never showed her any tricks: it was only at the age of 15 that Alexandra decided to become, little by little, the worthy heiress of her father's empire.

She has since become a favorite artist of the biggest brands for their private events (Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, L'Oréal); has been a hand double for some of the most famous names in the cinema; and has no less than eight shows to her credit: three solo stage shows, three shows performed as a double act with her father, a children's show and a show performed entirely in English. With her sharp humor, her pure and engaging magic, her natural empathy with both young and old, she charms and amuses her ever-increasing audiences. Beyond her artistic talents, Duvivier is also a trainer and a business speaker (innovative methods of communication using magic) and an instructor for the first-ever diploma in magic recognized by the Ministry of Labor in France.

Performance schedule & tickets

Extraordinaire! with Alexandra Duvivier will be performed at The Rhapsody Theater from February 22-March 9, 2024: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm, plus Saturday matinees at 2pm. The run time is approximately 90 minutes with one intermission.

Tickets for Extraordinaire! with Alexandra Duvivier, starting at $35.00, are now on sale, online at Click Here or at The Rhapsody Theater box office.