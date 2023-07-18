PIPPIN and INTO THE WOODS JR. Come to the Actors Training Center This Summer

Actors Training Center will present Pippin, as well as Into the Woods Jr this summer.

Into the Woods Jr., by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, will be running Saturday, July 29th at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pippin, by Stephen Sschwartz and Roger O. Hirson, will be running Friday, August 4th at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 5th at 2 p.m., and Saturday, August 5th at 6 p.m.

Both shows will be performed at North Shore Country Day School in Winnetka, IL 310 Green Bay Rd.

Tickets for Into the Woods Jr. and Pippin are on sale for $15 and $18, respectively. Click Here and

Click Here.

Into the Woods Jr. tells a refreshing tale with characters we hold near and dear. With Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, Rapunzel, and the Witch, a baker and his wife trudge into the woods to break a curse and fulfill their dream of having a child.

Director and choreographer, Christina Ramirez, supports her cast to explore their innate talent in an impressive combination of direction and education. The cast participated in a master class with ATC alumnus, current cast member of Broadway’s Sweeney Todd, Nathan Salstone.

Joining Ramirez on the production team are Heidi Joosten (music director) and Clara Radcliffe (stage manager).

Kade Burroughs, Isabella Ouellette, and Greer Goldberg lead the story as the Baker, Baker’s Wife, and Witch, along with Helena Sprajcer, Catharina Araujo, Ellis Myers, Skyler VanKlompenberg, Tessa Pundsack, Emma Calia, Drew Halliday, and Mina Amin.

Pippin highlights the incredible acting, singing, and dancing abilities of the cast through its captivating story of a Prince, Pippin, who goes to war for his father, only to betray him at the influence of the Leading Player.

Director, Adam Goldstein, is a veteran teacher and director for ATC. In preparation for the performances, Goldstein and ATC brought in certified Fosse/Verdon Legacy instructor and Broadway veteran Jane Lanier to teach a Fosse-style dance master class.

Joining Goldstein on the production team are Madelyne Forrester (choreographer), Missy Wise Vanderzee (music director), and Emily Marrazzo (stage manager).

At the center of this story are Ali Gregorio as the Leading Player and Charlie Corley as Pippin, supported by Anna Kate McDowell, Liesel Duggan, Charlie Bliwas, Tommy Grant, Amelie Thai-Garcia, Catharina Araujo, Ben Czaplewski, Gabriel Herman, Rain Kite, Caitlin Lefebvre, Evelyn Pricco, Sadie Snyder, and Naiya Stavropoulos Wintroub.

Actors Training Center’s mission is to ignite passion for the performing arts at all ages and to give students a platform to use their art to effect meaningful change in their communities and the world around them.