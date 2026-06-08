PINK'D: TRIBUTE TO P!NK to Take the Stage at Raue Center For The Arts

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Pink'd: Tribute to P!NK will take over Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7 pm.

Celebrating the music and spirit of global superstar P!NK, Pink'd delivers a full-scale concert experience that goes far beyond a typical tribute show. Featuring powerhouse vocalist Tesa Kay, this electrifying performance captures the raw emotion, rebellious energy, and unforgettable sound that have made P!NK one of the most iconic performers of a generation.

P!NK recently hosted the 79th Annual Tony Awards Ceremony, performing alongside Broadway's winning shows, and tributes.

From chart-topping anthems like “So What” and “Just Like a Pill” to the soaring beauty of “Glitter in the Air,” audiences can expect a dynamic setlist packed with fan favorites and deep cuts alike. With stunning vocals, authentic costumes, and an undeniable Stage Presence, Pink'd recreates the magic, attitude, and authenticity that define P!NK's live performances.

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