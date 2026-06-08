PINK'D: TRIBUTE TO P!NK to Take the Stage at Raue Center For The Arts
Cocalist Tesa Kay will front the PINK'D concert experience in Crystal Lake, IL.
Pink'd: Tribute to P!NK will take over Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7 pm.
Celebrating the music and spirit of global superstar P!NK, Pink'd delivers a full-scale concert experience that goes far beyond a typical tribute show. Featuring powerhouse vocalist Tesa Kay, this electrifying performance captures the raw emotion, rebellious energy, and unforgettable sound that have made P!NK one of the most iconic performers of a generation.
P!NK recently hosted the 79th Annual Tony Awards Ceremony, performing alongside Broadway's winning shows, and tributes.
From chart-topping anthems like “So What” and “Just Like a Pill” to the soaring beauty of “Glitter in the Air,” audiences can expect a dynamic setlist packed with fan favorites and deep cuts alike. With stunning vocals, authentic costumes, and an undeniable Stage Presence, Pink'd recreates the magic, attitude, and authenticity that define P!NK's live performances.
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Catch as Catch Can
Steppenwolf Theatre Company (6/04-7/12)
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EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
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Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-7/26) PHOTOS
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The Book of Mormon
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/23-11/01)
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OUTDOOR SHOW- The Morgan Wallen Experience
BaseCamp Pub (8/22-8/22)
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A Christmas Carol
Drury Lane Theatre (11/28-12/27)
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Delightfully Unbothered Comedy Show - July 3rd, 2026
The Lincoln Lodge (7/03-7/03)
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& Juliet
Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University (7/22-8/02)
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American English
Raue Center For The Arts (12/31-12/31)
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The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/23-11/01)
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