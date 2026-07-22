ANTHEM'S GRAND ILLUSION: TRIBUTE TO STYX to Perform at Raue Center

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Anthem's Grand Illusion: Tribute to Styx takes the stage at the Raue Center For The Arts on Friday, October 30 at 8 PM.

This tribute show celebrates the sounds of Styx and their timeless progressive rock masterpieces. Performed by the talented members of Anthem Classic Rock & Beyond, Anthem's Grand Illusion delivers an authentic and immersive musical journey. Known for their exceptional lead vocals and stunning four-part harmonies, the group meticulously recreates the Signature Sound that made Styx a household name. Since forming in 2014 as And Beyond, ANTHEM has evolved into a top-tier tribute act across the Chicago region and beyond.

Featuring lead vocalist and guitarist Kevin Willison and a cast of seasoned musicians, the band brings over two decades of combined experience to the stage. With more than 80 performances in their first six years, Anthem has quickly become a staple of the Midwest music scene, known for their dynamic stage presence, audience interaction, and commitment to musical excellence.

Their live performances go beyond Styx, also paying homage to legendary artists such as Bon Jovi, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Led Zeppelin, and Queen—making for a well-rounded and crowd-pleasing setlist.

Critics have praised Anthem's performances, including entertainment critic Matt Medlen of Chicagoland Concert & Event Review, who noted, 'These guys bring years of experience to the stage and it shows. It's amazing how these guys can pack so much music and talent into a single show and it's well worth the price of admission.'

Tickets start at $39*

RaueNOW Members tickets start at $24.50* (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!)

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming