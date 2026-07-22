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Bourbon County to Return to Raue Center's Arts On The Green Outdoor Series

The performance will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

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Bourbon County to Return to Raue Center's Arts On The Green Outdoor Series

Bourbon Country will bring their signature mix of country favorites and classic rock hits back to Raue Center's outdoor summer series Arts On The Green on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 7 PM, at Trinity Episcopal Parish | St. Mary's Church.

This open-air concert will feature an evening of music spanning decades of country hits, from heartfelt ballads to boot-stomping anthems. Pack a picnic, bring your lawn chairs or blankets, and settle in for a night of live music featuring Bourbon Country's high-energy mix of country favorites, classic rock hits, and today's country favorites.

Formed in 2012, Bourbon Country has built a loyal following across Chicagoland and Wisconsin with its high-energy performances and standout musicianship. Drawing inspiration from legends like Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks, alongside iconic acts like the Eagles and Elton John, the band delivers a dynamic, crowd-pleasing experience that bridges genres and generations.

     

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