SHANE to Make Stage Debut at City Lit Theater in Chicago

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Full cast and production team have been announced for City Lit's season-opening production of SHANE, Mark Pracht's World Premiere adaptation of the classic Western novel by Jack Schaefer. The story, which richly depicts the transition of the American frontier from individualism to community, has been an enduring favorite ever since the novel's publication in 1949 and its 1953 Academy Award-winning film adaptation. Pracht, a Jeff Award-nominated writer (for his play THE HOUSE OF IDEAS, produced by City Lit in 2024) and one of City Lit's first class of Artistic Associates, will direct. SHANE will open to the press on Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 pm, following previews from August 21. It will play through Sunday, October 4.

Michael B. Woods, a Jeff Award winner for Performer in a Principal Role - Play for his title role in BoHo Theatre's 2018 production of CYRANO, will take on the title role of the mysterious outsider who rides into a Wyoming Valley and takes a job as a farmhand. The homesteading family who hires him – Joe and Marian Starrett and their son Bob – will be played by Josh Odor, Whitney Minarik, and Bruce Holtman. Odor won a Jeff Award earlier this year as Performer in a Supporting Role – Play (Short Run) for his performance as the villainous father in the American Premiere of GANGSTA BABY with Open Space Arts. In SHANE, he will play the much kinder father and husband Joe. Minarik has appeared in NETWORK and THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH with Invictus Theatre. Holtman was last seen at City Lit in SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CHRISTMAS CLOWNS and also appeared in Theo Ubique's THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS. City Lit Artistic Associate Sean Harklerode, whose City Lit work includes roles in NIGHT OF THE HUNTER, MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL, and all three entries in THE FOUR-COLOR TRILOGY, will play Fletcher – the cattle baron who tries to scare the Starretts off their land. The ruthless professional gunslinger Stark Wilson, who threatens to kill the homesteaders who refuse to leave, will be played by Jay Donley, whose experience with violence includes creating fight and intimacy design for Chicago productions as diverse as CAROUSEL (Music Theater Works) and ANGELS IN AMERICA (Invictus).

Also in Pracht's SHANE cast are Brandon Boler (Ernie Wright), Ross Childs (Curly), Chuck Munro (Grafton), Frank Nall (Shipstead), and Andrew Pappas (Chris). Understudies are Anthony Augustin (Curly/Shipstead U/S), Marshall Kious (Joe Starrett/Fletcher U/S), Zach Kunde (Grafton/Wright U/S), Payton Nesci (Bob/Chris U/S), Chase Wheaton-Werle (Shane/Ledyard-Wilson U/S), and Mary Eliza Willingham (Marian Starrett U/S).

The SHANE production team will include Jeremiah Barr (Scenic Designer/Technical Director), Beth Laske Miller (Costume Designer), Petter Wahlbäck (Sound Designer/Composer), Josiah Croegaert (Lighting Designer), G. 'Max' Maxin IV (Projection Designer), Jim Terry (Projection Artwork), Jeff Brain (Props Designer), Vic Bayona and Richard Gilbert of R & D Choreography (Violence Designers), Courtney Abbott (Intimacy Director), Michael Lesko (Stage Manager), Leigh Barrett (Assistant Director), Mateo Gutierrez (Production Manager).

All performances will be at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, on the second floor of the Edgewater Presbyterian Church. City Lit Season 46 subscriptions are available at $112.00, good for all performances, or $88.00 for preview performances. Subscriptions may be ordered online at www.citylit.org or purchased over the phone by calling 773-293-3682. Single tickets for Season 46 are priced at $32 for previews and $40 for regular performances and will be on sale now. Senior prices are $5 off the applicable ticket prices. Students and active military are $22.00 for all performances.

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