Otherworld Theatre Presents THE 12 FIGHTS OF CHRISTMAS

Otherworld Theatre brings you a holiday treat this season, where somebody's Halls are getting decked! The 12 Fights of Christmas opens December 12th and runs for two weekends only!

In the Christmas Wrestling League (CWL) there are winners, losers, rivalries and more! When Santa, the division champ is blindsided by his rival, the Sugar Plum Fairy, during the Christmas Classic, a night of old fashioned fighting becomes a battle for league domination. But when a greater threat arrives unannounced, Santa and Sugar must decide if they will put aside their differences to save the holiday, or watch the Christmas Classic go up in flames.

Featuring a physically impressive and goofy cast in numerous roles: Dominick Alesia (Jack Frost, Ginger, etc.), Carly Cason (Baba Yaga, etc.), Mike Danovich (Santa, etc.), Harsh Gagoomal (Rudolph, Scrooge, etc.), Tristin Hall (Sugar, etc.), Will Jonas (Frosty, Krampus), Taylor Sorrel (Announcer) and Philip Zimmermann (Announcer).

This holiday braul shares much of its creative team with Otherworld's Stupid Shakespeare Company, including Best of Chicago nominee for Best Playwright Katie Ruppert (Super Richard World 3: It's Just Richard III With Nintendo Characters & Improvised Dungeons and Dragons)

The 12 Fights of Christmas is promised to be an absurd and wonderful time. When director Matthew Perry Smith was asked for a quote about directing this piece he replied: "You want a quote? I don't have time to give quotes, I'm too busy over here figuring out how to come up with something even stupider than Santa dabbing."

The 12 Fights of Christmas runs December 12th-22nd: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, & Sundays at 2:30pm. All performances take place at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark Street Chicago, IL 60613. (Street Parking available; CTA Accessible by Sheridan Red Line / 22 Clark).

Tickets for all performances are Pay-What-You-Can but purchasing tickets in-advance is recommended as seats can fill quickly! More information is available at www.otherworldtheatre.org or our ticketing website.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You