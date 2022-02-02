Otherworld Theatre Presents PORTAL-PROV! Improv Show

Otherworld Theatre, North America's premier fantasy and genre live theatre production company, presents PORTAL-PROV!, a sci-fi themed improv show opening on March 13 and running every Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at the storefront theatre's venue at 3914 N. Clark St.

Each week, PORTAL-PROV! transports audiences to a different genre-informed world of comedy. Like Star Trek? We'll beam you there! Want to go back in time? Hop in our DeLoran! On the run from the Terminator? Come with us if you want to live! The show is improvised on the spot by our performers along with input from the nerdiest, geekiest, most fun audiences in Chicago.

Created and directed by Bryce Read, PORTAL-PROV! features a cast of 12 of Chicago's geekiest improv performers, including Jen Connor, Daniel Bloom, Ilsa Morales, Brandon Drap, Nicholas Marino, Grace Trotta, Emma Rose, Megan Conrad, Carlos Rivera, Jono Mammel, Mark Soloff, and Blake Hood.



PORTAL-PROV! runs approximately 90 minutes including an intermission. Tickets are available for purchase at www.otherworldtheatre.org, and are offered on Otherworld Theatre's "pay what you can" basis. Show times are Sundays at 7 p.m. All attendees including audience members, media, staff and volunteers, and performers are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the show date, and masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.