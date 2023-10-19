Otherworld Theatre Company to Present Original Musical TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody in February

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, presents its first-ever original musical, TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody, with music composed by Brian Rasmussen. This fangtastic parody is a comical and creative take on the iconic Twilight saga which opens February 9, 2024 and runs through March 10, 2024 at the storefront theatre’s venue located at 3914 N. Clark St. in Chicago. Tickets ($30) are on sale now at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody is a side-splitting, fangtastic romp that hilariously reimagines the iconic Twilight saga with catchy tunes, uproarious humor, and an unforgettable twist. Audiences will sink their teeth into the beloved story of Bella and Edward, while poking fun at the supernatural world we all adore. Whether you are a die-hard Twilight fan or just looking for a howling good time, this musical parody promises an evening of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.

“The magic of parodies is that they help us engage with our culture touchstones in a more lighthearted and critical manner, making it an essential component of pop culture analysis and entertainment,” said Otherworld Theatre Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer. “We at Otherworld Theatre are pioneering and re-imagining theatre in Chicago within the realm of science fiction and fantasy, and TWIHARD! is the latest production in our stable exploring the cultural impact of Twilight - the compelling blend of romance, fantasy, and the supernatural not only captivated a vast readership but also paved the way for a surge in vampire-themed books and movies as well as a new appreciation and focus in young adult literature.”

Composer Brian Rasmussen is making his theatrical debut with Twihard! Rasmussen started writing music at a young age and has ventured in various styles ranging from punk rock to opera. With a wide array of influences, Rasmussen can be noted for his unique style of harmonic complexity coupled with catchy melodies and a quirky flare. Rasmussen holds degrees in music from the University of South Dakota and Roosevelt University, where he studied composing with Dr. Paul Lombardi and Dr. Kyong Mee Choi. He has premiered multiple works over the years, including his award-winning String Quintet in E minor and most recently selections from his newest song cycle Confessions from the Chaise Lounge. In addition to composing, Rasmussen is a singer, pianist, and educator in the Chicago area.

TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody opens Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. with performances every Friday and Saturday from 7:00 - 9:20 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 - 4:20 p.m. until Sunday, March 10, 2024. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at www.otherworldtheatre.org. There are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance.

ABOUT OTHERWORLD THEATRE COMPANY

Otherworld Theatre Company (3914 N. Clark St.) was founded in 2012 to bring a theatrical experience to the science fiction and fantasy genre. The Company’s work celebrates the depth of human imagination by engaging spectators in high quality storytelling. Otherworld Theatre Company stages original works in its pay-what-you-can Chicago, Illinois venue, presents virtual programming online, and produces immersive Live-Action Role Playing events through its partner company, Moonrise Games. For more information: www.otherworldtheatre.org