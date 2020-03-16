Otherworld Theatre & Bar Closed To The Public Through March 30

Otherworld Theatre, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre will be closed through March 30th, 2020 effective immediately.

Following the guidance of Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker, Otherworld Theatre & Bar will be closed to the public through March 30th. In the interest of performer and patron safety, Otherworld Theatre has been cancelling and rescheduling much of its programming leading up to this announcement. Otherworld Theatre & Bar will continue to follow the guidance of our government entities and do all we can to slow the spread of COVID-19. Updates to programming scheduled to take place after March 30th will be announced as they are confirmed via our website www.otherworldtheatre.org and on all social media platforms.

Artistic Director and Founder Tiffany Keane Schaefer states; "Otherworld Theatre is a small, non-profit business that has proudly served the community as a pay-what-you-can venue. As we move toward uncertain times, we know that we have a strong and loyal fan base who love us and will support us through this time of crisis."

In response to this closure, Otherworld Theatre Company is currently working on ways to make our performances and other science fiction and fantasy content available digitally. Online events will be announced as they are confirmed and all updates can be found online at www.otherworldtheatre.org as well as on all social media platforms. While some businesses can afford to shut down for extended periods of time, ourselves and other small organizations simply cannot.Those interested in donating to Otherworld Theatre Company can do so at any time through our website www.otherworldtheatre.org.





